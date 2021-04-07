A group of bathers on a Majorcan beach. CATI CLADERA / EFE

The Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands stand out as the autonomous communities hardest hit by the economic crisis caused in the last year by the coronavirus. The two archipelagos lead both the increase in unemployment and the fall in membership. The cause lies in the dependence that the economy of both regions has on tourism, which not only weighs on directly related activities but also auxiliary ones.

Last month in the Balearic Islands there were 421,498 workers registered with Social Security, 7.13% less on average than in the same period of the previous year. In the Canary Islands, the fall is somewhat less in absolute numbers (-26,302) and in percentage (-3.3%). Both communities lead the percentage loss of employment on the map of Spain in the last 12 months.

The same happens with registered unemployment. The increase in the number of unemployed registered in the public employment offices of these two regions is the highest in all of Spain. In this case, the leadership is reversed: it is the Canary Islands where the number of unemployed has increased the most in percentage terms, 74.05%, reaching 35,563. In the Balearic Islands, on the other hand, the jump is 53.58% in 12 months.

These numbers would be very different if there were no ERTEs. To verify this, it is enough to see what percentage of those affiliated with Social Security are still affected by one of these employment protection measures. In the Canary Islands, the percentage reaches 11.2%. In the Balearic Islands, it is somewhat lower: at 8.1%.

The weight of tourism

The economy of both regions is closely linked to tourism. The sanitary restrictions imposed to stop the pandemic have particularly affected this sector and all the economic activities that comprise it: hospitality, hotels and leisure. This explains why it is the labor markets of these communities that have suffered the most from what happened in the last year.

For the whole of Spain, the decline in these activities can be clearly seen in the affiliation to the general regime. In 12 months, the hospitality industry has lost an average of 197,405 employees, 16.7% of those in the same month of the previous year. Also artistic and entertainment activities have suffered a percentage drop that exceeds double digits. Almost 30,000 fewer people are now employed there than a year ago, 11.5%.

As in the case of the communities, these falls would be even deeper if the ERTE were not mediated. This can be clearly concluded when observing that between the hotel industry and hotels there are still 355,316 affected, almost half of all those in Spain at the end of March.