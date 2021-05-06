Experts in juvenile mental health warned this Thursday that in the last year, the one starring in the social crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, the number of adolescents who arrive with psychological or psychiatric problems at hospital emergencies has skyrocketed.

Researchers at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, ​​authors of a national report on mental disorders in youth, indicated that they have detected a 45% increase in adolescents treated for these pathologies in the first quarter of this year.

Specialists attribute the avalanche to the sum of at least two factors. That the pandemic has made it difficult for boys and girls to access primary care mental health consultations, the first filter of the system. And that the effects of confinement and social restrictions have become a very notable source of stress, especially for young people who presented symptoms of some pathology prior to the mutation of their lives by covid.

The data provided by this reference youth medical center agree with the conclusions of the study by the State Confederation of Student Associations (Canae), released a few weeks ago. The work warned that the great current concern of three out of four high school students is their mental health, the enormous psychological and emotional bill that a pandemic is passing them that for more than a year has turned their entire social and personal life upside down. .

Maintaining mental balance was the top priority of 72% of ESO, FP and Baccalaureate students, ahead of the headaches caused by exams and evaluations (65%), or the problems that teaching gives them distance, which, with 42%, was only sixth among their biggest concerns. “The crisis has weakened social ties, reduced leisure and disrupted the institutes, which in many cases were the main space for socialization of the student body,” as concluded the diagnosis of one of the most representative organizations in the institutes.

The Barcelona experts, in the framework of the presentation of their report ‘A look at the mental health of adolescents’, especially emphasized that the early detection of mental pathologies in youth is a determining factor, since in this initial stage many patients can be recovered and because most of the juvenile disorders manifest before the age of 14 years. They asked parents and educators to watch out for symptoms such as sleep or appetite disturbances, constant mood swings, a tendency to social isolation, or concentration difficulties.

The analysis shows that the main mental health problem among young people is anxiety, which between 10% and 20% of them develop, with a serious complication that reaches 5% of boys, such as depression.

Experts have also found that the pandemic has triggered eating disorders, such as anorexia, bulimia or binge eating, in which peaks in stress lead to risks of relapse and worsening. They detailed that their community health services treated 25% more cases in the last year and that the specific unit for these pathologies that Sant Joan de Déu has received twice as many referrals.

The other two disorders with notable increases are suicidal ideations and, above all, self-harm, a dangerous response with which more and more young Spaniards try to escape sadness, anger or other negative emotions.