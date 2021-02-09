The City Council of Alcantarilla, the Federation of Peñas Festeras and the Brotherhood of the Virgen de la Salud decided this Tuesday together suspend the May Festivities of 2021 as a result of Covid-19 and summoned organizers, neighbors and visitors «to put our maximum enthusiasm in the organization and celebration of the holidays in 2022».

This was announced by the Mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, along with the President of the Federation, Juan Sornichero, and the Brotherhood’s older brother, Diego Guzmán, after sign the final suspension agreement.

The mayor explained that “this is the second year in a row that we are forced to suspend our parties, but given the extreme alert situation we are living in and the uncertainty generated by holding events, we must put prudence, prevention and health first of our neighbors and of all who visit us.

Despite the suspension of the holidays, the local holiday is kept on the last Friday of MayAs usual, this year will be the 28th. Last year, the holiday was moved to October 9, the date around which the festivities were initially postponed, until the time of its definitive suspension. .