It only took three months for the rumor that COVID-19 was designed as a biological weapon spread from the fringes of China’s Internet and took root in the minds of millions of people.

By March 2020, the belief that the virus was created by humans and possibly for military purposes was widespread, according to various surveys. The Pew Research Center found, for example, that one in three Americans believed the coronavirus was created in a laboratory.

This chaos was, at least partly manufactured.

Multiple representatives of the Chinese government waged a battle in the media and networks to dispute the origin of the pandemic. Photo: AP

Powerful forces, from Beijing and Washington to Moscow and Tehran, have sought to control the story about the origin of the virus.

Authorities and allied media in the four countries functioned as super disseminators of disinformation, using their status to sow doubts and amplify conspiracies that were already in circulation, according to an investigation by The Associated Press of nine months conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

The analysis was based on the review of millions of posts and articles on social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, VK, Weibo, WeChat, YouTube, Telegram and other platforms.

As the pandemic spread around the world, China took the lead in spreading foreign disinformation on the origins of COVID-19.

The Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, a US Army medical center that Chinese interns accused of being responsible for creating SARS-CoV-2. Photo: AP

Beijing was reacting to weeks of rhetoric coming from the United States, including from then-President Donald Trump, who He was talking about the “Chinese virus”.

The day after the World Health Organization designated the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, posted a series of tweets launching what could be the first truly digital experiment. global match with open disinformation.

Chinese diplomats have recently mobilized on Western social media, nearly tripling their accounts on Twitter and Facebook, although both platforms are banned in China.

” When did patient zero start in the US? ” Zhao tweeted on March 12. “It could be the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make your data public! The US owes us an explanation!”

Influential conservatives on Twitter, including Donald Trump Jr., criticized Zhao and brought his tweets to their largest audiences.

Former US President Donald Trump was among those who engaged in a rhetorical war with China over the origin of the virus. Photo: AP

At least 30 Chinese diplomatic accounts, from France to Panama, rushed to support Zhao. Venezuela’s foreign minister, as well as Saudi accounts close to the royal family, also significantly expanded Zhao’s reach, which helped launch his ideas into Spanish and Arabic. But his biggest audience was within China itself.

In January, Russian state media were the first to legitimize the theory that the United States designed the virus as a weapon. Russian politicians soon joined the chorus.

Iran also intervened. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that COVID-19 could be the result of a biological attack.

The Chinese embassy in France promoted the story on Twitter and Facebook. Appeared on YouTube, Weibo, WeChat and a host of Chinese video platforms, including Haokan, Xigua, Baijiahao, Bilibili, iQIYI, Kuaishou, and Youku. A seven-second version with driving music appeared on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

“It is clear that pushing these kinds of conspiracy theories, disinformation, does not usually have negative consequences for them,” said Mareike Ohlberg, principal investigator of the Asia Program of the German Marshall Fund.

In April, Russia and Iran largely dropped the biological weapons conspiracy in their open messages.

China, however, has continued.

By Erika Kinetz – The Associated Press