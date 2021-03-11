With the pandemic entering your second year, the rigorous question is, will the coronavirus ever disappear?

Nobody knows it for sure. Scientists believe that the virus that causes COVID-19 could persist for decades or even longerBut that does not mean that it continues to pose the same threat.

The virus appeared at the end of 2019 and it is difficult to predict how it will behave in the long term. But many experts believe that over time the disease is likely to progress from being a crisis to a nuisance like a common cold.

A scientist examines covid-infected cells. Photo: Reuters

This would happen as the population builds up immunityEither through infection or with vaccination. Other viruses have followed a similar path.

The 1918 flu pandemic could offer clues on the course that COVID-19 could take.

The 1918 flu is still circulating

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that a third of the world’s population got infected with that virus, which originated in birds. Finally, after the infected died or developed immunity, the virus stopped spreading as fast. It later mutated into a less virulent form, which experts say continues to circulate seasonally.

However, the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus could complicate the picture if your future mutations cause more serious disease or do not respond to vaccines.

The virus is unlikely to remain completely eradicated given the possibility that people can be reinfected after having passed the disease or being immunized.

The only virus eradicated by humans is that of smallpox, what was achieved when the population developed a lasting immunity after becoming ill or vaccinated.

From one wave to the other

A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic was stomping. In a brutal way. On March 11, 2020, 329 deaths were registered in the world. Eight days later that number rises to 1,000. Europe and the United States are in the eye of the storm, subjecting most of their inhabitants to unprecedented containment measures.

Despite this, the death toll continues to rise (at a slower rate in some places) to this day. The only difference is that humanity has come up with vaccines. But not everyone has access. Or there are not enough. Some countries have not even received it. And at this rate, the pandemic enters its second year, in a new wave, hand in hand with variants much more contagious than the original.

With more than 29 million cases and more than half a million deaths, the United States is by far the country with the most victims of covid-19.

Source: agencies

Look also

