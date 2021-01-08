Will Tom Nook sponsor the wedding?

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 It has not only brought sad stories that we do not want to remember, there are also unforgettable stories that, this time, have to do with video games. The title involved is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, an exclusive of Nintendo that has saved many people during the confinement.

This story tells us about Steven Brown, a man who bought a Nintendo Switch just before the pandemic hit and just in time acquired a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The single father of two children enjoyed the game that has a slow pace and different from other proposals.

After a while, in a group of Facebook dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, decided to give away a lot of free ‘berries’ and a woman named Shayla johnson he saw it and decided to visit Steven Brown’s island to get the coin and, incidentally, start a friendship.

‘I gave him the berries and he suddenly asked me if I wanted to see his island‘Steven stated. ‘So we ran and communicated via text messages‘. From there, the new friends began to play together for hours and on a recurring basis.

Here comes the wedding thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What began as a friendship, grew, and it was all thanks to the connection that was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Both people saw that they had a lot in common and for that very reason they began to talk and live together more.

The next step was to meet in person and Steve went to visit Shayla in Indiana, USA. The situation moved on and what started as a berry gift in Animal Crossing: New Horizons ended with a marriage proposal.

Steven Brown led to meeting with Shayla A secret wedding ring to take the next step, everything that happened after is history and now, both are going to live in Utah, to start a new life that began with a Nintendo game in the middle of a pandemic.

