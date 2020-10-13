Two visitors to the last edition of Arco, in February. Samuel Sanchez /

When on March 1 the gallery owners began to collect the items from the stands they had occupied at Arco 2020 for five days, the feeling was not good. Fewer visits and fewer direct sales than in previous years. Many foreign invited collectors had left earlier than planned. At all fairs, a high percentage of sales are committed to a sign or mere word of commitment and weeks later the deal is completed. In mid-March, the pandemic began to spread like a tsunami, the agreements were forgotten and what had been perceived as a negative feeling manifested as a disaster that seven months later has the Spanish contemporary art market mortally wounded. Like the pandemic, the crisis is global, although the damage is uneven. This is what the latest Art Basel UBS report, released September 9. There it is ensured that, according to a study carried out with galleries around the world, the average losses in turnover were 36%. Spain, with a very weak market, is not part of this investigation, but the decline in business could reach 80%, according to industry estimates.

Arco, together with its satellite fairs (ArtMadrid, JustMad, Drawing Room, Urvanity …), is a parenthesis of bonanza for the low level of sales that gallery owners maintain throughout the year. International fairs provide another temporary relief that this year has also disappeared, because most of the appointments have been suspended or postponed. Arco itself has announced that it is moving from the usual end of February to hot July.

Idoia Fernández, president of the Consortium of Contemporary Art Galleries, He confesses that the professionals’ spirits are on the floor and he fears, due to the panic effect, that this pessimism will end up multiplying at a time when he believes that it is necessary to be especially imaginative. Fernández, co-owner of the Madrid gallery NF, does not dare to give an estimate of losses in the sector from February to September, although she points out that according to the data collected by her organization, in the last Arc the 70 participating Spanish firms sold, together , 51.36% less than the previous year. No less than 87.5% acknowledged having decreased sales, 12.5% ​​maintained them and none registered better results than in 2019.

For the moment, Fernández has no news of closings —except for exceptions such as the García gallery in Madrid—, although he senses that many may be thinking about it. He acknowledges that many small collectors, after the state of alarm, made an effort and bought work in support of the market. “The scare has been very great and we are looking forward to what will come to us,” he explains. “Many foreign collectors left Spain earlier than expected due to the pandemic. Those who have a house in Spain, Latin American for the most part, come to Madrid several times a year, but we must bear in mind that this crisis is even worse than that of 2008 and there is no immediate end in sight that allows planning to begin. This situation is a tsunami for the Spanish contemporary art market. Many galleries contemplate the possibility of reduction of personnel and layoffs in the workforce if measures are not agreed to help alleviate the situation in the coming weeks ”.

The Consortium has prepared a battery of requests for urgent measures for the sector. Among them they raise subsidies for the production of exhibitions and canceled projects, immediate aid of 2,000 euros per gallery, institutional contracts or purchases and lines of credit without interest in the medium or long term.

The artist and curator Isidro López-Aparicio, promoter of the Union of Contemporary Artists of Spain, prefer to be positive and believe that the activities canceled in recent months, 80%, have been postponed, not canceled. “In the 2008 crisis there were geographic areas not affected by the stoppage. Now the problem is global. As I do not believe that the activity will disappear, I prefer to think that there will be transformations, but that the fairs, exhibitions and sales will return ”. With 25,000 registered artists in Spain, of which only a tiny part can live off their work, López Aparicio believes that it is now more necessary than ever to guarantee a minimum salary. “Our work is not limited to creating the work. There is an investigation process. Everything we spend in the workshop would have to be tax deductible, something that does not happen: from renting the space to the purchase of materials or transportation. Precariousness is censorship and we need to express ourselves freely ”.

In the same vein, the Mallorcan artist Bernardí Roig thinks, explaining that 80% of the sale of his work takes place at fairs and in the last Arc he suffered several cancellations. “We do not know what is happening in the auctions and I have never sold anything on-line. I don’t know if it works for some. I think that we are in a very dramatic moment, but we have to resist and wait to see because this is a world in which the collector has to approach the work, breathe its smell. From what is known, the great collectors are not going to travel until it is known how the pandemic is evolving. We all have a challenge ahead of us to reinvent ourselves, starting with the gallery owners ”.

The painter Secundino Hernández, one of the most sought-after Spanish artists since 2013, acknowledges that the last edition of Arco was weaker than the previous year, but he has no complaints. Its gallery owners moved dates, but the planned exhibitions were held and with good results. “I have never worried about selling,” he acknowledges. “My thing is to paint. I think that galleries that don’t have enough financial muscle already panicked in April and that image of despair is not good for anyone. I am clear that the market is one thing and art another. It is not the same. sell flats than sell paint even if some are confused. For Hernández, “the artist has a very important role in the face of fear because people approach art in moments of spiritual need. You have to work for society, you have to find reflect. We have to know that very difficult times are coming but we have to keep working. “

A majority wish among Spanish artists is that the Queen Sofia purchase his work. But times are not good either in the first museum of Spanish contemporary art. Its director, Manuel Borja-Villel, suffers his own way of the cross trying to survive on a tiny income. The support of the Latin American fortunes linked to the Board of Trustees are lukewarm and now it is about making proposals for the money that comes from European funds. The management team works on transforming the museum to be sustainable, green and digital, but it has to face immediate problems such as the ruin of businesses parallel to the museum such as its associated bookstore La Central, or the store. “If the visitors are few, their business collapses. We are looking for solutions that allow temporary closings. The store, for example, has an expense of 700,000 euros per year. If everything were as in previous years (in 2019 4,425,699 visitors were registered) the benefit would be enough for them and for us. But since mid-March they hardly sell anything. An urgent solution must be found ”.