The coronavirus pandemic will force a delay in the end of the regular phase of the ACB League, originally scheduled for May 16. After the outbreak detected in Bilbao Basket and the postponement of its next three matches (Gran Canaria, Burgos and Fuenlabrada), this Thursday the Unicaja-MoraBanc Andorra, which was to be played on Tuesday, May 4, and the Acunsa Guipuzkoa were also suspended without date. Baskonia who was going to play the next day.

“Given the recent postponements of matches due to the impact of Covid-19, the conclusion of the Regular League should be delayed beyond the date initially scheduled for May 16,” announced this Thursday the Association of Basketball Clubs, which in its assembly of the Next Tuesday it will deal with the restructuring of the Endesa League calendar, specifically matchdays 37 and 38 and the recovery of the postponed matches and the ‘playoff’ (eliminations for the title).

The Bilbao Basket players, who are fighting for salvation, have been hit by the pandemic and will have to be confined for ten days. At the earliest, the Biscayan team will not play the first of its games postponed until May 12, making it impossible for the regular season to end four days later.