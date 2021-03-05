Public health workers Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

Working women were slightly harder hit by the pandemic in 2020 than their male counterparts, a gap that was much larger for those in charge of a family. The female group was the one that lost the most jobs last year and the one that ended up with the greatest ease in the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), especially among women with children between 0 and 15 years old, according to a signed ESADE report for researchers Claudia Hupkau and Jenifer Ruiz-Valenzuela.

Data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA) show that in the last quarter of 2020 the female employment rate fell by almost three percentage points compared to 2019, while among men the decrease was less than two points. The bulk of this difference lies in maternity: in the last quarter of 2020, the employment rate of men with children recovered the level of 2019, while in the case of women it fell 2.4 percentage points.

Likewise, 16% of men with children were in ERTE between April and June 2020, while women with children, this percentage reached almost 20%. Throughout the year, the ERTE figures decreased considerably, but this inequality persisted: in the last quarter, 2.9% of men with children were still in ERTE, compared to 4.7% of working mothers.

Another consequence of this pandemic on gender inequality, the report warns, is that it could “reinforce” the fact that mothers spend more time maintaining the home, “a dynamic that has already been present for several decades.” The researchers cite a study by Lidia Ferré, from the University of Barcelona, ​​who estimates that women tended to assume the main responsibility for most of the household burden and childcare during the pandemic, even if both parents were working during the quarantine. Specifically, the work gap at home increased by more than an hour, according to Ferré.

Although these data are framed in the context of the pandemic, the Esade report warns that there is still a structural gender gap in Spain, mainly in two points that have not improved in the last 15 years: unemployment and temporary employment.

The unemployment rate remains 2.5 points higher among women, who also suffer a much slower decline in unemployment since the 2012 crisis than men. The second bump is the temporary nature of this job, since in the last decade the percentage of women with part-time contracts has tripled compared to men (23% compared to 7%). In 2019, 27% of women had temporary contracts compared to 25% of men, a gap has been widening since 2015. The authors add that more than a third of women with children under 5 years of age, and more than half of the women with children aged 5 to 15 who work part-time, would like to work longer hours, so it is “very unlikely that these differences in temporality are due to different preferences of men and women” when it comes to working .

However, if we look back, the authors also recognize certain advances that have reversed the gap, such as the “impressive” convergence of labor between genders of the last three decades: in 2010, for every 100 men, 50 women worked (opposite 70 on average in the EU); today 88 do so (86 on average in the EU).