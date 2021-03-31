The neighbors star from their balconies in the most centennial tradition of the municipality with rolls and peals
The pandemic could not with the great night of the Muleños. The neighbors went out with their instruments to their balconies to celebrate the centennial drum of Mula on Holy Tuesday. The health crisis forced this emblematic tradition, declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Unesco and classified as Regional Tourist Interest,
#pandemic #tamborada #Mula
