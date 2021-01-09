The sudden start of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the Region of Murcia continues unstoppable. After breaking the record for new cases this Thursday, on Friday the bar was raised even more with 1,444 positives. In addition to this dizzying figure, the positivity index stands at 18.9%, just one point lower than the previous day.

Of the 1,444 new cases, 471 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 160 to Cartagena, 78 to Lorca, 71 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 66 to Yecla, 60 to Jumilla, 42 to Molina de Segura, 36 to La Unión, 34 to Torre Pacheco, 31 to Mula, 29 to Águilas, 29 to Alcantarilla, 26 to Cieza, 26 to Fortuna, 23 to San Javier, 21 to Moratalla, 21 to Santomera, 19 to Archena, 16 to Alguazas, 16 to Totana, 15 to Bullas , 13 to Blanca, 12 to Abanilla, 12 to Abarán, 12 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 10 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 9 to Fuente Álamo, 8 to Lorquí, 8 to Mazarrón, 7 to Cehegín, 6 to Los Alcázares, 6 to Beniel and 6 to Puerto Lumbreras. The rest are distributed among various locations.

The Region registered 6 deaths from Covid yesterday. They are 3 men and 3 women of 93, 93, 91, 90, 88 and 59 years old. Two were from Murcia and the others from Cartagena, San Javier, Jumilla and Mazarrón.