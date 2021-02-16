The health crisis of coronavirus continues to reduce its impact in terms of the number of infections in the Murcia region, although it continues to claim too high a death toll every day. This is indicated by the daily balance of the Ministry of Health regarding the day of this Monday, which although at first notified 181 new cases of Covid-19, later confirmed that they were 161 positives in the last hours and 12 deaths. This amount of infections was detected after carrying out 3,443 PCR and antigen tests, so the positivity rate rises slightly to 4.6%, a figure that is still below the parameters recommended by the WHO (5%).

Of the new 161 new infections, 39 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 27 to Cieza, 17 to Cartagena, 9 to Lorca, 7 to San Javier, 7 to Totana, 6 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 6 to Yecla, and 5 to Los Alcázares. The rest are distributed among various locations

The death toll continues to leave the toughest news day after day. This Monday 12 people lost their lives because of Covid-19. They are 7 women and 5 men of 87, 65, 94, 85, 89, 84, 69, 69, 58, 64, 90 and 86 years. 4 deceased were from Yecla, another 4 from Cartagena and the rest from Santomera, Blanca, Ceutí and Los Alcázares. The total number of fatalities since the pandemic entered the Region last March rises to 1,351.

The healthcare pressure continues at values ​​similar to those of this Monday. Right now there 500 people admitted in the hospitals of the Community, six less than on Sunday. ICU patients drop from 130 to 121. In addition, 3,331 citizens are in home isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Active cases continue to decline notably. In the last hours, 754 people suffered the disease, so there are currently 3,232 infected, more than half that of last week. The Ministry of Health has carried out a total of 874,442 PCR and antigen tests and 97,096 antibody tests.