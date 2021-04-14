The evolution of the pandemic coronavirus on the Murcia region it continues to show signs of being controlled, despite the increase in incidence throughout Spain. The Community continues to leave records that invite hope: daily infections remain stable, the positivity rate continues at low values ​​and the healthcare pressure is far from the worrying situation that it went through during the third wave.

The Ministry of Health detected this Tuesday 58 new positives. Of the total, 23 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 5 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to Cieza, 3 to Águilas, 3 to San Pedro del Pinatar. The rest are spread over various locations. The toilets carried out in the last 24 hours 2,512 PCR and antigen tests, so the positivity rate fell back to 2.3%.

The worst data left by the epidemiological balance for Tuesday’s day is that the pandemic again claimed two lives in the Region after several days without deaths. Is about two men aged 85 and 58, from Archena and Las Torres de Cotillas. The total number of fatalities since the beginning of the health crisis thus rises to 1,581.

On the other hand, hospital admissions also suffered a considerable decrease. Right now, 84 patients are in the Community health centers, five less than on Monday, and 26 are in the ICU, four less. In addition, 477 citizens remain in home isolation.

Active cases fall again after several days rising. There are currently 561 people with coronavirus in the Region of Murcia, 31 less than on Monday. On Tuesday, 87 residents of the Region overcame the disease.