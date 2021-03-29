Closed premises in the Plaza Mayor in Madrid. Claudio Alvarez / EL PAIS

The pandemic has caused the largest increase in public spending on democracy. In 2020, government disbursements grew by more than 50,000 million euros, according to EL PAÍS calculations. The total figure exceeds 570,000 million for the first time, beating the barrier of 50% of GDP as the State has to intervene to prevent a greater collapse of the economy. Thanks to the ERTEs, the fall in family income was much less than that of economic activity: around -4% compared to -10.8%. The need to hire personnel and material to combat the pandemic also explains this record.

Not even in 2009 spending increased so much, when the Zapatero Executive and regional governments tried to contain the crisis with a fiscal expansion. Neither in millions of euros nor as a percentage of GDP. Then the new autonomous financing system was launched, which gave more income to the communities, and Plan E, which amounted to about 13,000 million. Spending increased by 34,500 million euros. In 2008 it had even grown more, by some 37.6 billion, with the first anti-crisis measures. And in 2006 and 2007 the amount also shot up in close numbers, boosted by income from the housing bubble.

According to the calculations of the economic historian Francisco Comín, there has not been a comparable increase in public spending over GDP since 1938, during the Civil War.

Last year, the Government declared a state of alarm over the pandemic and since then it has deployed numerous measures to maintain incomes and strengthen basic services. Diego Martínez López, a professor at the Pablo Olavide University in Seville, affirms: “It was what had to be done: launch the spending bomb. And it has been done relatively well compared to previous experiences, such as Plan E, it has focused on maintaining income ”.

ERTE, kurzarbeit, furlough, chômage partiel, cassa integrazione… All European governments have developed temporary employment protection schemes in the face of the pandemic. This time it is not like in 2008, when there was an inflated construction sector and whose employment had to adjust because it was unsustainable. This time the plan was based on the fact that the pandemic was a temporary blow, and it had to be overcome by protecting workers’ incomes until normality returned. Tourism would return once the virus had passed. So everywhere the kurzarbeit, the model that allowed Germany to successfully weather the previous financial crisis.

In fact, a relevant part of the increase in spending last year, around 30,000 million, went to these ERTEs – from which some 3.5 million workers benefited -, extraordinary aid for the self-employed and the expansion of unemployment coverage. In addition, the pandemic caused an increase of about 1,500 million euros in the temporary disability item. And in 2020, the minimum vital income began to be implemented, which at the end of the year already represented a disbursement of more than 500 million euros.

On the other hand, the increase in the heading of pensions will approach 4,000 million euros, due to the revaluation of benefits of 0.9%, the increase in the number of recipients and the entry of retirees with better contribution careers and therefore higher performance. However, this rebound has been less than would be normal due to the higher deaths and because the number of petitions was temporarily reduced as offices were closed. The salaries of civil servants were also improved by 2%, at a cost to the public coffers of some 3,000 million euros.

And the regional governments received from the State 16,000 million of the covid-19 fund, launched to prop up health and education and mitigate the fall in income. And they got another 600 million for social services and health and pharmacy benefits. With these resources, the communities have increased spending on health personnel, which rises by 8% until November. According to Martínez López, the health department is probably going to remain at high levels because there is general agreement in society that it should be reinforced. “There is an earlier justification that has been revealed during the pandemic,” he says.

The cost of the Sareb

To all this we must add the cost of the bad bank. It is estimated that at the end of 2020, Sareb accumulates a latent capital loss of around 10,000 million, which the Government will have to allocate in last year’s deficit as an expense because Eurostat claims it. This disbursement is expected to count as financial assistance that will not be repeated.

Despite the fact that the Government has granted few direct aid to companies, Spain has suffered one of the largest increases in spending and deficits in the euro zone. And this is largely due to the fact that ERTE has been used more because there is a greater proportion of sectors affected by mobility restrictions.

“A good part of this increase in spending is translated into deficits and debt, but there is a second derivative: which part has a structural component and which part is temporary,” says Martínez López. And he adds: “To the extent that it has been temporary, this expense disappears. But there are unknowns, such as the ERTE: if one derives in ERE, it becomes structural. Then it will have to be approached as one more component of this structural deficit that has been accompanying the Spanish economy for decades ”.

Spain was already in a very delicate situation before the covid. In 2019, despite the growth registered, the public deficit increased for the first time in seven years, bordering the 3% that makes Brussels put a country under strict surveillance. And organizations such as the European Commission or the Bank of Spain consider that, after the pandemic, the structural gap in the accounts will have increased even more. For this reason, the Bank of Spain and the Tax Authority recommend that a medium-term plan to clean up public finances be approved as soon as possible.

An increase typical of periods of turbulence

The percentage of public spending over GDP shot up in 2020 from 42% to around 51%. “Only in periods with wars or economic, political and social turbulence have higher growth rates of public spending in relation to GDP been achieved,” explains Francisco Comín. The euro crisis made it necessary to contain this ratio. And neither during the democracy nor with the Franco regime were higher rates of increase recorded. It would be necessary to go back to the Civil War to find greater increases. Also in the period of the First World War and the postwar period due to political and social instability and the war in Morocco. And in the turbulent years of the 19th century: in the Progressive Biennium, the Revolution of 1868 and the War in Cuba.

This increase in spending in turn causes the indebtedness of the Public Administrations to stand at 120% of GDP, levels that have not been touched since the war in Cuba and which are now manageable as long as interest rates are very high. low. However, any turbulence could put pressure back. Now it is necessary to spend to facilitate the exit of this crisis. But later on, as requested by the Bank of Spain and the Fiscal Authority, the public accounts will have to be redirected so as not to suffer further difficulties.

As Javier Andrés, professor of Economic Analysis at the University of Valencia points out, in the previous crisis the construction that had generated so much employment failed. This time tourism has fallen, something that nobody expected. However, as Andrés explains, what never fails is a public sector with healthy finances. The lesson is that countries with greater fiscal muscle weather recessions better and are capable of deploying more measures.

Another important point is how much of the increase in spending is structural. The increases in pensions, civil servants and the minimum income permanently fatten the budget. And now, in addition, the Executive proposes that the ERTE are a structural tool. Such an increase in spending has been financed thanks to the ECB’s debt purchase policy. But it could at some point have to lift its foot and slow its acquisition pace, especially when there is a more robust recovery in the north and inflation picks up there.