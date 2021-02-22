The pandemic has had a strong impact on the construction sector, which, like most economic sectors, had to completely paralyze its activity during the strict confinement that the country experienced during the past months of March and April. Thus, public tendering for civil works fell by 26% during 2020, a drop that amounted to 40% in the case of public procurement. They are 8,364 million euros less in public bidding and another 6,348 million less in public procurement than a year ago, which means in both cases being at 2014 levels, according to data published yesterday by Seopan (Association of Construction Companies and Infrastructure Concessionaires ).

In the same way, the restrictions on mobility that continue today in this third wave have caused another sharp reduction in traffic on the state and regional motorways and highways, managed by their associated companies. From the first state of alarm (March) to December, they contracted by 37% and 35%, respectively.

This sharp drop in activity caused an average total loss of 80,200 jobs per month in the construction sector in March, April and May, representing almost 250,000 fewer workers. However, this sector is now being one of the ones that is pulling the most from the labor market, to the point that practically all the jobs lost by the pandemic at the end of the year have already recovered.

This sharp drop in public bidding and contracting is largely due to the fact that the two major investment ministries, the Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, only executed 68.7% of their budget during last year. From Seopan they warned that it is not an isolated episode due to this health emergency, but that in the last 14 years the State has stopped executing 41.1 billion euros, which has generated a very negative effect on the activity: 48,000 annual jobs not created and 20,145 million of tax return for taxes and social contributions no longer received by the State in said period of time.

Uncertain future”



But in the opinion of the employers there is a second inefficiency: the political indecision to solve the regulatory obstacles that prevent the raising of capital in the financial markets to finance the infrastructures that the country needs to solve its deficit in priority infrastructures and comply with the Objectives of Sustainable Development marked by the United Nations. In 2020, the value of infrastructure concessions barely reached 50 million euros.

And the sector’s prospects for 2021 are presented, according to Seopan, as “uncertain”, since potential growth, located between 1% and 2.7%, is conditioned by budget execution, mainly ADIF, which represents 24 , 4% of the national civil works; the decisions of the Public Administrations to promote public-private collaboration contracts and the capacity that these Administrations have to manage European aid in time, which for 2021 is estimated at 34,490 million.