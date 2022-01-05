Drawing on Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, it is worth asking: does the nature and perception of a cavalcade change if those who move are not the Magi but the smallest ones, full of eagerness to see them? Beyond metaphysics, and in view of the results of this particular Christmas experiment, what was certainly not altered was the illusion of the Murcian children who came this Wednesday to Teniente Flomesta avenue in Murcia to meet Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar in their ‘Royal Rooms’. The proposal of the Murcia City Council to distribute the parade shows along a static circuit was not badly received by the parents and much less by their offspring.

“Given the Covid situation, the solution offered has been very good,” Sandra pointed out at the start of the tour. “I, who have already had a few rides behind me, like the traditional format better, I suppose because of custom, although I admit that, despite the wait, this has been more comfortable,” defended Celestino. Without a point of reference there was a new father and Letizia, an Italian mother recently moved to Murcia who was fascinated by an unknown proposal in her country. The constant photos he took, like those of many other parents, gave proof of this. Gigabytes and gigabytes of images to fill memories and even a float.

The success of this static parade could also be measured by the number of people who came to the center to participate in it. One hour – from 4 to 5 – Juan and Lucas, the first children in line, waited to access the so-called Royal Garden, which was inaugurated after the greeting given by the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by several councilors. The waiting times to access were then around half an hour, a more or less reasonable period when verifying that the queue occupied the stretch between the entrance to the Iron Bridge and the Miguel Caballero footbridge. “I believe that I have behaved well and that the Kings will leave me something tonight”, Francisco, 9 years old, commented with confidence, before crossing the door of the Royal Garden. You knew you had crossed that magical border by the effect it generated on the fingers of the little ones, who began to enthusiastically point out everything in their path.

More than a dozen stations ran into each other before presenting themselves to their Majesties: the greeting of the royal postmen and that of an animated fairytale forest; the encounter with the royal camels; various dance shows, or a doggy music band. After contact with a group of trolls, with some animated Lego figures, with some very huertan shepherd girls and with a giant Pinocchio and Gepetto puppet, the route ends in one of the most applauded shows: the acrobatics. There, clowns and dancers practiced trapeze and aerial dance, to the sound of Rosalía, and surrounded by groups of little ones who shouted ‘how cool!’

Finally, and after the great snowball that was watered by a flake machine, it was time to pay their respects to Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, accompanied by the stars of the East. The three greeted the little ones from their floats, located in front of the Town Hall, and surrounded by feline ‘ballets’ and taken from the tales of one thousand and one nights. And to make the visit complete, just before leaving the circuit, royal pages distributed plastic balls.

Despite the considerable influx of public, no crowds were perceived in practically any point of the wide route, since the traffic of the visitors was fluid. If anything, the greatest accumulation of people occurred among those who, fleeing the long queue, crowded the outer edges of the route.

Tour of districts



Before, in the morning, not all the magic of the East could free the Magi and the Stars of the East from the cold and annoying wind that blew early in the morning. Their Majesties began the day by bringing toys to the minors under the care of the Cardenal Belluga Center and to the children admitted to La Arrixaca. Once this beautiful mission was accomplished, it was time to get on their floats and start the planned tour of the Town Hall. “My cape is flying off and you have to be careful not to lose the crown,” acknowledged Melchor, who was represented on this occasion by the head of the Hematology Service of La Arrixaca, José María Moraleda. The route caught many minors by surprise and delighted the not very numerous groups of children who were waiting for the Magi on the sidewalks.