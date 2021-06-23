The health crisis that hit the world last year sparked a renewed interest from readers in consuming trusted news. That led them to bet on quality journalism, which is seen as “a guarantee of impartiality and rigor” in a time when false news and hoaxes circulate freely on the Internet. Thus concludes the ireport Digital News Report prepared by the Reuters Institute, which places EL PAÍS as the national media of reference for Spaniards.

Spain is one of the 46 countries analyzed by the study where the greatest social unrest causes misinformation: 67% of the 2,000 respondents say they are concerned about it, compared to 58% on average in the rest of the countries. People are particularly affected by hoaxes related to the pandemic related to the government, political parties and their leaders. 42% of the Spanish respondents showed their alarm at this type of misinformation, compared to the average of 27%. There is also greater concern about disinformation that circulates through social networks and instant messaging applications (50%) than about that disseminated through informational channels (11%).

The report also indicates that the pandemic has accelerated some trends that the Spanish media market had been dragging in recent years. Among them, the consolidation of traditional brands as quality informational references, the decline in the audience and profitability of printed newspapers, the enhancement of local and regional media, the use of mobile phones as the most used device to be informed or the consolidation of the consumption of new formats such as audio (podcast) or news videos.

In this sense, EL PAÍS increases the distances with respect to its competitors when they are asked which media they remember having consulted for information at least once in the course of the last week (with this question, the study seeks to exclude visits to media that are accidentally or inadvertently produced). EL PAÍS reaches 21% of recall, compared to 15% of 20 minutes and 14% of Eldiario.es. The head of Grupo Prisa “increases distances amid widespread falls, which only regional media save.” If the combined audience (internet and physical media) of the print media is taken into account, it is observed that 28% of the users of the survey consult EL PAÍS at least once a week. “At a certain distance,” according to the report, they follow The world Y 20 minutes, with 20%. Both THE COUNTRY and the free header “they stand out for their greater loyalty from their users ”, given that around half or more of their readers usually visit them at least three times a week.

Over the years the percentage of online readers of the main national newspapers already exceeds the percentage of readers offline. In the case of EL PAÍS, 11% of weekly readers do it digitally compared to 7% who do it digitally. offline.

The pandemic also coincided with the launch of paywalls in some of the main capital cities. In the case of EL PAÍS, which decided to leave all the information related to the health crisis open, 100,000 digital subscribers were reached just 10 months after the change of model, carried out in May 2020. The world, for its part, whose payment system has been operational since October 2019, had 60,000 subscribers by the same dates, according to the report. Eldiario.es, with 63,000, ranks as the digital native with the most subscribers. Meanwhile, other headers, such as The confidential, The vanguard or ABC, have opted for mixed models, in which payment is required for certain content.

The economic crisis derived from the utility has been noticed in the accounts of the main capitals of the country, affected by the steep fall in advertising investment. The editors requested the government’s support, arguing that the loans and the reduction of VAT on subscriptions from 21% to 4% were insufficient measures. On the other hand, in January of this year the so-called Google Tax came into force, which levies 3% on digital services and online advertising. It is expected to raise around 1 billion euros per year, an amount that will be dedicated to supporting sectors that are experiencing difficulties, such as tourism and journalism.

Access to media through social media remains important, especially among the younger population, the report concludes. At the same time, the consumption of content in formats such as video and audio has grown.

