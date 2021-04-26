Perhaps the only time that political discussion conceived a little rationality Since the assumption of Alberto Fernández in the Casa Rosada in 2019, it was during the numerous meetings in which the President received the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, to reach a consensus on a decision on health matters. Today there are only remnants of that. The rift has eaten him up.

Contacts between national and Buenos Aires officials have decreased in quantity and quality. There is a dialogue, for example, between the Minister of Health of the City, Fernán Quirós and his national counterpart, Carla Vizzotti; or between the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello and Diego Santilli, but not as before. Because they are not intended to address substantive issues but only purely operational. And only some.

Things happened in the middle. Alberto Fernández for the first time made a decision that affects the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), summoning Kicillof but not Rodríguez Larreta; then the mayor of the city presented an amparo before the Supreme Court, minutes before being received in Olivos by the president. The rest was all an overflow.

It is clear that Larreta approached the Government on a sensitive issue such as face-to-face classes. So sensitive that they led to three consecutive days of protests in front of the presidential residence in Olivos.

“The path that Larreta sought is not the right path, it is opportunistic and with an eye on the elections”, indicated an official of the Casa Rosada. Something similar would be happening in the Instituto Patria. Although Cristina Kirchner remains silent, she speaks through Kicillof and Health officials, Daniel Gollán and Nicolás Kreplak.

After the larretista move would come the counter offensive. The Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, complained to the City Security area control more because it had registered complaints of clandestine parties, shops and gastronomic establishments that served inside or did not comply with the time restrictions. “They don’t control anything”, they boasted. On the other side, the City denied the accusation and confronted Frederic’s team. images of the Buenos Aires suburbs of fairs with hundreds of people wandering around, many of them without masks; or shopping trips with few protocols.

Different would be the conflicts opened by the head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich. Like when he tweeted on social networks that the City was making lists of vaccination of the dead. With his measured style, Quirós replied that these lists did indeed have outdated data, but that Pami had provided them.

President Alberto Fernándezs. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

The involvement of Pami and Volnovich in the Buenos Aires vaccination campaign was a response that Alberto Fernández gave to Larreta, when he demanded more vaccines. “I’m going to give you five thousand doses through the Pami”, Told him. There was a tough discussion in the Buenos Aires government because there were relevant officials who warned that the inclusion of the leader of La Cámpora was going to bring problems, just as it happened. “It was a Trojan horse. We cannot accept that for five thousand vaccines “complained a member of the City cabinet.

The paradox is that both the greater controls of the restrictions and the alleged irregularities that Pami denounced through the networks, are issues that, had there been good will, would have been solved with a simple telephone call and a meeting. So Volnovich had refused to meet when the City detected irregularities in the list provided by Pami. The camper leader was interested in exposing the main enemy of Christianity, Larreta, in any way.

Now everything is in the hands of the Supreme Court. The Treasury Department headed by Carlos Zannini has time until Tuesday at 9.30 to present the State’s argument to suspend face-to-face classes. Once they receive it, they must transfer to the Attorney General’s Office, for the interim holder Eduardo Casal, to issue an opinion that is not binding, giving his opinion. From there, the definition is of the Court.

Over the weekend the judges of the Court were working on the ruling.

“It comes weird”, Alerted a Buenosairean civil servant. That oddity has more to do with the possibility of the Court issuing a Solomonic resolution. For example, ratifying the autonomy of the City but not messing with the health decision of the Government regarding the suspension of classes.

“They are in a problem, because the Court itself ruled against Formosa for not respecting a presidential decree. With which now it cannot go in the opposite direction in the case of the City “, indicated a minister of Alberto Fernández.

In the Casa Rosada they consider that Fernández’s decision to announce the latest restrictions, alone, will be recognized by society. They hope that in the future, the effort of the Government will be valued. In addition, they consider that Rodríguez Larreta has also suffered wear and tear. “It is that at a certain moment, the parents of the boys who go to school get distressed, and they do not want to hear anything more from the national government or the Buenos Aires government”, reasons an official with an office at the headquarters of Uspallata.

For now, the stage raises more coincidences than discrepancies. The question is whether the political bid will allow these agreements to be reached.

“There is no possibility that there are no more restrictions, not because of the outlook in the public healthcare sector but because the private sector does not give more, it is saturated”, they maintain in the City. They even admit that “With 15 days of general restriction we can order everything, but we will insist on face-to-face classes.”

Another piece of information worries the Buenos Aires government. If the situation in the province worsens, they point out that more Buenos Aires residents will request treatment in the City, a number that currently amounts to 36% of the beds. They give the example of Pilar, where the Austral Hospital, the most important in that area, is collapsed.

On the province side, the proposal is known, 15 days of total closure. In the national government, meanwhile, they ask to wait until Wednesday or Thursday, when the numbers are clearer.

“May a very difficult month, with high infections and with the health system to the limit. We all have fear, anguish or know someone who has a bad time. Now, when you say that there is going to be a restriction, for example that it will affect the bars, the owners of the bars do not want to know anything, and so on with everyone. Everyone talks about restrictions but about the other “reflects a member of the national cabinet.

Will tripartite announcements around the pandemic return? It is doable. For one reason only: the political cost. At this point, Alberto F. and Rodríguez Larreta need each other to manage costs. Nobody wants to take charge of almost 3 million infections and more than 61 thousand deaths. Y They both know that in the world, the majority of the rulers have taken the worst part in the fight against the coronavirus.

Look also

