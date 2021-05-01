There is uncertainty in contemporary economics and politics, which enables a great global debate about what is happening in the context of the pandemic. The question is how the story goes, economically and politically.

The feeling is that “this” does not work and refers to the contemporary order, that the pandemic is starkly naked, due to insufficient health or economic response, which affects the daily lives of millions of people. Even now with vaccination started, production problems and limited range of inoculated, infections grow and the age of those affected decreases. The problem is not only of elderly or vulnerable people, not even short-term.

At the beginning of the year it was debated in the counterpoint of the World Economic Forum and the World Social Forum that “something” had to be done. Both conclaves demanded “changes” with divergent directions. The change is notorious in certain messages, such as the preaching of the IMF and other organizations about the necessary public intervention to contain the emergency and the potential threat of social conflict. In this regard, the ministers of economy of Brazil and Argentina have just exchanged words in a virtual meeting of Mercosur, claiming the first for liberalization and the second for state participation.

The opinions in debate refer to the tortuous legacy of the world situation in post 2008/09, the slowdown in the world economy, also foreseeable in the future, together with the fears and uncertainties for the new generations, deprived of the historical benefits of the “contract social ”, and the challenges generated especially by feminism, climate change or digitization.

In this sense, Minouche Shafik, the head of the London School of Economics, has long called for the recreation of the “social contract” in the face of widespread dissatisfaction with respect to the current order between young people and women.

The recovery of the category of the “social contract” refers to the new emerging capitalist order with the productive revolution and industry, the political inspiration of the French revolution. From there come the new codifications and regulations of contemporary society, collected in constitutional texts, local and global social orders and regulations.

This contract was challenged by social and political struggles and recreated to overcome the crisis of 1930 under the “new deal”, a constitutional amendment in the US. It was about updating the social economic order so as not to succumb to the debacle announced by the great crisis and the challenge of the socialist East established in 1917.

It was a generalized defensive action in the West, in the second postwar period, under the name of “Welfare State”, which resulted in the expansion of social rights, the improvement of the income of the population, while satisfying the objective of profit. The welfare state found the limits of the crisis of the 70s, so it was necessary to discuss the “social contract” to a new liberalizing logic, called “neoliberalism.”

The current situation calls again to think about adjustments to the social contract, even more so without the existence of global bipolarity, dismantled three decades ago.

The question of where to go promotes the passions: a) of those who look back and demand greater social economic liberalization, to the detriment of conquered social, labor, social, and collective rights; b) those who imagine that it is possible to advance in reforms that attenuate the regressive social and natural impacts accumulated in times of liberalization for almost half a century (a return to the welfare state) and of course, c) criticism of the current order and the demand for a new order, relative to “another possible world”.

They are period debates that are behind the political, economic, social, cultural discussions of everyday life.

Julio Gambina is a Doctor of Social Sciences, UBA. Professor of Political Economy, UNR. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Latin American Society for Political Economy and Critical Thought, SEPLA.