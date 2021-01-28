Facebook registered in 2020 revenue of about 85,965 million dollars: This means that you had a growth in your earnings of a 58% compared to 2019, with a margin of 29,146 million. All these numbers, driven by the advantageous situation that the coronavirus pandemic implied for companies tech.

“We had a strong end to the year as individuals and businesses continued to use our services during these difficult times,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of the company.

The revenues of the technology multinational increased by 22% in 2020 to 85,965 million dollars, while net profits did so by 58%, registering 29,146 million dollars.

In the fourth quarter, the increase was 33% and 53%, respectively, when compared to identical periods in 2019. Net profit for the fourth quarter was $ 11,219 million, that is, $ 3.88 per share.

The funny thing is that despite the good results, which exceeded the estimates of analysts, its shares fell 3.51% on the close of operations on Wall Street.

Product diversification, key to success

Menlo Park, California, home of Facebook. Photo EFE

Facebook’s results in 2020 were driven by an increase in the advertising spend on Facebook social networks by companies that sought to capitalize on their sales, mainly in the Christmas season.

The company’s foray into electronic commerce was also important, with products such as Instagram Shopping and Facebook Marketplace. In recent years the company has made a commitment to sales through social networks, a service that was promoted in 2020 in the midst of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Recently, the company launched a series of new products that allow purchases both in Facebook, the social network with the largest deployment worldwide, as in the entire set of applications of the homonymous company, of which the popular Instagram and WhatsApp are also part.

“I am excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we create new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunities, build a community and help people have fun, “Zuckerberg said in a statement posted on his Facebook account.

Zuckerberg’s comments stem from a steady increase in Facebook users, who in 2020 they reached 2,800 million, 12% more than the same period in 2019. The company has a total of 3,300 million users if you count those of all the social networks that comprise it.

A possible brake: advertising regulations

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. AP Photo

Despite optimism, Facebook is moving cautiously into 2021 due to a number of factors that could work against business revenue. Among them, regulations, the change in Apple’s operating system and the uncertainty regarding the future of advertising.

Regarding the latter in particular, Facebook explained that it benefited a lot from the switch to online commerce as a result of the pandemic. “Looking ahead, a moderation or reversal one or both of these trends could be an obstacle to the growth of our advertising revenue, “the company indicates.

Another factor that could affect the income of the technology giant will be the change in the operating system for its mobile devices that Apple will experience. “While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact from the end of the first quarter.“said the company.

The dispute centers on the fact that modifications to the latest version of Apple’s iOS operating software include a transparency function to track user tastes and interests that, according to Facebook, will limit their ability to serve targeted ads on their platforms.

In addition, Facebook came under the scrutiny of antitrust regulators after the Federal Trade Commission of the United States (FTC) and 46 states of the country, plus the District of Columbia and the territory of Guam, presented lawsuits against him in late 2020.

On the other hand, many question the way the company handles the content they publish its users in its different social networks.

Facebook: 2020 earnings report The company shared its numbers and projections for 2021 (original, in English)

With information from Reuters and AFP.

SL