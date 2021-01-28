Women’s cycling is also not exempt from race postponements or cancellations at the start of the 2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and the third wave that hits several countries in Europe.

Two of the main women’s races in Spain, the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, scheduled for February 20-23, and the new Vuelta al País Vasco Femenina (May 14-16) have been canceled. and they have disappeared from the UCI calendar for 2021 because of the pandemic. If the Vuelta CV Féminas is kept on the calendar, scheduled for February 7.

Both events were scheduled to host great figures from the women’s peloton and In the case of the Valencian event, it is the start of the season for many riders before the first event of the UCI Women’s World Tour, Strade Bianche, following the cancellation of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race.

In this way, two Spanish appointments fall from the women’s calendar in which, in addition to the Vuelta CV Féminas The City of Eibar Grand Prix (May 9), the Emakumeen Naffaroako Women’s Elite Classics (May 11), the Durango-Durango (May 18), the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas (May 20-23) and the Ceratizit Challenge by La Return (3-5 September). Women’s cycling is not immune from cancellations caused by the coronavirus.