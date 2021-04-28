The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are destroying the balance sheets of most companies. Except for the large US technology firms that see their profits skyrocket thanks to changes in habits and the rise of telecommuting and services associated with the Internet. Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) made record profits in the first quarter of this year.

Microsoft announced in its third fiscal quarter (between January and March) a net profit of 15,457 million dollars (12,781 million euros), which represents an increase of 43.7% compared to the same period last year.

The Redmond giant’s revenue totaled 41,706 million dollars (34,485 million euros) in the quarter, 19% more than a year before, driven by its division of the cloud business (Azure) that improved its business by 23%, up to 15,118 million dollars (12,500 million euros), and already exceeds the computing division, the traditional business of the firm (Windows, Office 365, Bing, the Xbox console or Dynamics), which had a turnover of 13,036 million dollars (10,779 millions of euros).

In the first nine months of its fiscal year, Microsoft registered a net profit of 44,813 million dollars (37,054 million euros), 35.5% more, and its revenues totaled 121,936 million dollars (100,825 million euros), a 16% more than in the same period of the previous year. The productivity business grew 13% to 39,224 million dollars, and 22% of the activity in the cloud, up to 42,705 million dollars, while the personal computing area grew 13%, up to 40,007 million dollars.

“More than a year after the pandemic, the digital adoption curves are not slowing down, they are accelerating and it is just the beginning,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, in a statement.

Google, also on the rise

For its part, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced profits of 17.93 billion dollars (about 14.8 billion euros at the exchange rate) between January and March 2021, which is more than doubling the figure (+ 162%) compared to the same last year’s period. During the past three months, the firm based in Mountain View (California, USA) earned 55,314 million dollars, 34% more than the 41,159 million invoiced at the beginning of the previous year.

Although advertising revenue from the most used search engine on the internet represents Alphabet’s core business, with revenues of $ 31.879 billion (30% more), cloud computing services, Google Cloud, increased their sales by 45% to 4,047 million dollars, while YouTube’s turnover increased by 48.7%, to 6,005 million dollars (4,971 million euros).

“Total revenue in the first quarter reflects high online consumer activity and broad growth in advertiser revenue,” said Ruth Porat, Google and Alphabet CFO.

Along the same lines, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said that during the last year, people have used Google search and many other online services to stay informed, connected and entertained. “We continue our efforts to provide trusted services to help people around the world. Our cloud services are helping companies, large and small, accelerate their digital transformations, “said the executive.