The obvious decrease in infections and the reduction in hospital pressure it is not yet reflected in the number of daily deaths. The Ministry of Health reported the death of fifteen people by Covid during this Tuesday. Is about eleven males and four females, aged between 47 and 95 years. Five of the victims come from Murcia, four from Cartagena and the rest from Ricote, Torre Pacheco, San Pedro del Pinatar, Yecla, Moratalla and Abarán.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the care pressure in the hospitals of the Region continues its decline with 37 fewer admitted in the last 24 hours, 463 in total. To a lesser extent, the number of inmates in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) also falls, which currently cares for 119 patients, two less than the previous day.

The number of daily infections continues the trend of the previous day, with 169 cases and a positivity rate of 4%, after the 4,158 PCR or antigen tests that were carried out this Tuesday. Compared to last week, infections have fallen by 42%.

Of the 169 new cases, 42 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 18 to Lorca, 11 to Cieza, nine to Alhama de Murcia, nine to San Pedro del Pinatar, seven to Mula, five Águilas, five to Archena, five to Beniel, five to Cartagena, five to Ceutí and five to Totana. The rest are distributed among various locations.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 100,000 people have overcome the coronavirus in the Region of Murcia. Specifically, in the last 24 hours, the number of cured patients has increased by 702, to 100,449 in total. Thus, the number of active cases is currently 2,684.

Four positives in educational centers



On the last day, four new infections of students in schools and institutes of the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the Community in the balance offered this Wednesday.

The Ricardo Codorníu public school (Alhama de Murcia) registered two positive students (relatives) and a total of 19 isolates related to the first case (the positive one, 17 students and a Nursery teacher) and a total of three isolates from the second case ( the positive and two students). The other two cases occurred at the IES Federico Balart (Pliego), which added one positive student and a total of two isolated ones (the positive one and one student); and the IES Eduardo Linares Lumeras (Molina de Segura), where there was a contagion and three isolated students.