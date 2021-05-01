How would you react if you were told that your child is doing bullying to a child or youth of your age? The fine line that separates the reality between victim and perpetrator within the framework of bullying or the bullying it can be very subtle. The role of parents in this regard is essential, both to prevent and detect if their child is suffering bullying, as if to acknowledge it and act honestly in the event that your child is bullying someone his or her age. Tomorrow, Sunday May 2, the International Day Against School Bullying and the experts and associations that are dedicated to preventing this form of violence warn about the fact that the pandemic and new technologies have created new forms of violence. bullying and cases of bullying have increased.

According to data from the NACE Association (Association No to School Bullying), one in five children in school suffers bullying in Spain and only 15% of the victims dare to tell their relatives or teachers. “Harassment does not improve, but worsens, due to factors such as the inappropriate use of new technologies, the increase in violence in video games or the impunity of the bullies, in most cases. For this reason, initiatives are necessary to make the problem visible and contribute to raising awareness in society and those who have the responsibility to act, such as Hispania Sum against him bullying, what aims to bring together people and entities from Spain, Portugal and Latin American countries, who assume the commitment to say enough already to this social scourge in the shadows ”, explains Carmen Cabestany, a secondary school teacher and president of the No to School Harassment Association (NACE).

With the pandemic, a breeding ground has been created for the bullying adopt other ways of producing yourself. “It is a form of exclusionary bullying that consists of stigmatizing someone because they have a virus and it can infect us. Even the dynamics in which these cases occur may have to do with inappropriate or disproportionate actions by adults, which can favor situations of harassment among minors, because many times there is no awareness that the bullying kills ”, explains Cabestany, who gives as an example the real case of the mother of a 10-year-old boy:

My son is obliged to wear a mask from 8:20 to 16:30, although he has a medical certificate that advises against its continued use. They do not respect him and only let him breathe without it when at recess he can sit on a bench away from the rest of the children. He has a teacher who yells at him to pull up his mask when he pulls it down to breathe. At recess, having touched a classmate, their tutor has yelled at them that because of their failure to comply with the measures, many people are dying in hospitals and he himself could be infected and die because the virus is in his hands. My son comes home very tired, dizzy and with a headache, apart from the itchy face. My son is afraid of being pointed out, that his own peers will reject him and treat him worse as I defend his natural right to breathe and to be treated with respect.

Cyber ​​bullying, the new way of doing bullying

Cases of bullying They have increased and “worsened with the use of technologies and access to social networks by minors, with hardly any parental controls. They even become more cruel on the Internet, due to the rapid spread of what is posted on the Internet. It is necessary to act much earlier with respect to prevention and in the initial moments in which school violence occurs. There is a greater sensitivity and social visibility that increases when the media echoes some case of school violence and bullying, but, in reality, little is being done with regard to prevention, the learning of non-violent behavior models, the positive management of conflicts or the formation of educational communities in programs that improve coexistence in the classroom ”, comments Francisco Javier Lastra, Dean of the Official College of Psychology of Cantabria and Director of the First International Harassment and Cyberbullying Congress.

Zero tolerance for violence in schools

What is the boundary between a bullying situation or bullying and an isolated violent incident? None. “Parents should demand that schools work for zero tolerance with all kinds of violence, insult, neglect, belittle or mock another, which includes the parents themselves, if they detect that their child is doing bullying to another partner. It is very common in educational centers to listen to someone who has committed a lack of respect with a classmate, justify himself with the argument of I didn’t want to hurt him and, in this way, believe that the matter is already solved. We have to generate in students the ability to assume the pain of the other as their own, encouraging empathic behavior. Only when they put themselves in the shoes of someone who has a bad time for their behavior, will they realize that no harmful behavior can be justified “, concludes Lastra.

