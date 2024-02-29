There will be an electric Panda, but the old Fiat Panda will also remain for sale.

A new electric Panda is on the way, but it remains to be seen whether it will be as charming as the current one. Patent images have been leaked that weren't really promising and the concept car hasn't convinced us yet either.

However, there is good news for those who love the current Fiat Panda. It will not go out of production at all. Fiat continues to build the Panda, even though this model is already 13 years old. To be fair, the Panda also looks pretty fresh.

Fiat does give the model a small update. First of all, the car gets a different name: Pandina, or 'Pandaatje'. The Pandina has new safety systems, new digital instruments and a new steering wheel. This means the Panda can move forward again as far as Fiat is concerned.

The Pandina is a special version, which has therefore been given some special details. The Pandina can be recognized by, among other things, the yellow mirrors, the panda snout on the center caps, the Pandina logo on the bumper strips and the Pandina pattern on the rear side windows. This pattern can also be found on the chairs.

The Fiat Panda is still so popular that Fiat has even increased production. 20% more units will roll off the production line at the Pomigliano d'Arco factory. The Fiat Panda will not be retired for the time being. Fiat's boss promises that the car will remain in production until at least 2027. By that time, the model is already 16 years old. But hey, why would you take a car out of production if it's still selling well?

