With photo and message, the national president of BREAD, Marko Cortes released his ‘candidates’ to Mazatlanaccompanied by the leader in Sinaloa, Roxana Rubioappear Juan Alfonso Mejía at one end, Martin Perez in another and in the center Guillermo Romero.

Yeah! she read well, Guillermo “Memo” Romero From one week to the next he took off the red and put on the blue, what happened to the ties with the Green and competing in the internal Brunette? who knows. The truth is that yesterday he was in the CEN of the National Action Party and took a selfie with Marko Cortés, Roxana Rubio, Juan Alfonso Mejía and Martín Pérez.

The same pnational resident of the PAN, Marko Cortés, published on his networks the photograph and the text that great things are coming for Mazatlán, that they are working in unity and listening to the people. In fact, they are in the PAN CEN office, the message is very clear, they released the three ‘candidates’ for the mayor of Mazatlán.

It is not a secret that the BREAD will take preference in the candidacy for the municipal presidency of Mazatlán in the Broad Front for Mexicothey tell us that they are also fighting for the first position of the formula for the Senate and the mayor of Culiacán, so be very attentive because there could already be ties at the top and with Xochitl Galvez.

Outstanding. The revolution did him justice, yesterday morning José Luis Arreola assumed the presidency of the PRI In Mazatlán, the experienced politician was the leader of the Territorial Movement of the port and it must be recognized that he has been one of the most loyal and hard-working PRI members in the state.

Definitely the arrival of José Luis Arreola to the leadership of the PRI In Mazatlán it is a triumph of the grassroots, of those who do the “talacha” and of those who come from an authentic career. He will surely be up to the task and will, as always, give everything for his team. The appointment is very correct.

Education. An innovative system of self-service stores is being implemented by students from the Autonomous university of OccidentAs in first world countries, without any employees or surveillance, the university community takes the product they want and leaves the money on a tray.

What they are doing at the UAdeO is very interesting, because the products are on a table with the prices and there is where to leave the money, the bet is on the honesty of the university community, this exercise is worth following up, it is about training and promoting ethics for future professionals. Congratulations.

Complaints. In Culiacan Ramiro Garza is a good picture, but the “ways” of the Undersecretary of Organization of the CEN of the PRI, the so-called ambassador of taxation, Jorge Meade, soiled his appointment. I wish that Paola Gárate and Meade himself had listened to his speeches at the press conference on Monday morning.

At this press conference, a brave voice from the public asked that a woman be the president of the PRI in Culiacán, surely she was encouraged to interrupt when Jorge Meade was speaking because she believed that his speech that it was time for women was authentic, but the reality was other. How these characters hurt the PRI.

Diary. Tomorrow at 5:00 in the afternoon at the Templo de la Lomita, the Culiacán River Farmers Association is inviting agricultural producers and society to the mass “United in Prayer for the Rains” for a good season. There will surely be a great attendance, we will tell you the details.

Political Memory. “The land that is not tilled will bear thistles and thorns, even if it is fertile; “This is the understanding of man”: Saint Teresa of Jesus.

@HectorPonce99

