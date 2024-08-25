Ciudad Juarez.- The National Action Party (PAN) lacks long-term vision, following the results of the July 2 election, said the former national president of the PAN, Luis Felipe Bravo Mena.

“What the party needs is a broad reflection within the framework of a great change in the country. If we have a short-term vision, there will be a short-term analysis and we will come out with the same thing…we need a long-term vision, we are not looking at the future, we are looking at today in a hurry,” he said.

He said that within the party everything is open, “everything is possible”, from the refoundation of the party to a broader opening.

Yesterday, Bravo Mena gave a lecture entitled “The change of era and our environment. Same attitudes?” to PAN militants on the border.

The former leader also gave his opinion on the subject of Javier Corral and his break with the PAN. “In this atmosphere of break-up, everything is possible, the unimaginable. Let us not be surprised.

When politics becomes judicialized and when justice becomes politicized, justice loses and we all lose,” he said.

Bravo Mena was National President of the PAN from November 26, 2008 to January 7, 2011 and was private secretary to President Felipe Calderón Hinojosa.

Following the July 2 elections, Bravo Mena said that the PAN should now focus on social justice and equality, after maintaining that the PAN’s discourse did not connect with the concrete needs of the population.

An ideologue and two-time leader of the National Action Party, he acknowledged in an interview in Mexico City that the PAN and the coalition that supported Xóchitl Gálvez for the presidency showed “a strong lack of awareness of the social mood” during the recently concluded electoral process.

According to Bravo Mena, twice a candidate for the State of Mexico governor, democratic values ​​“were not at the center of society’s concerns and in the campaign we went in another direction, even though it was not what most concerned civil society. That is why a result came out that surprised everyone: the famous hidden vote, which was not in favor of the opposition, but in favor of the official proposal.”