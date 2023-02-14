The National Action Party demands zero impunity in the case of Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres and celebrity on trial.

The president of the Municipal Committee of the PAN, Cristian Cornelio Vidal stressed that the city demands justice and that “Chemist Benítez” is not protected as the government has been doing.

He added that the authorities believe that the people’s memory is short before the actions and abuses of politicians, however, in the case of the former president, his conduct, actions and how he left the City Council is very present in the Mazatlecos. Hence the insistence on the demand for justice and speed.

He pointed out that justice must be prompt and expeditious and the Internal Control Body in charge of Rafael Padilla has not indicated or carried out actions “against the robberies of the municipality” and must be clear that the crime is also committed by action and omission.

In turn, PAN councilor Martín Pérez said that it is unknown how many files there are in the Internal Control Body linked to the process of Luis Guillermo Benítez TorresThere are complaints at the Prosecutor’s Office, but there is no information here.

The holder of the OIC, has to appear before the town hall, but they do not give the date despite the fact that it has been insisted. Pérez said that they were given the work he is doing in writing, but there are doubts.

