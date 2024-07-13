Just a few weeks ago, during the pre-campaign and the election campaign, here in Ahome the leaders of the PRI, Cesar Emiliano Gerardoof the BREAD, Jacob Perez and of the PRD, Maria de los Angeles Valenzuelathey were walking “holding hands”, they came together to all events that were carried out, now the panista domeespecially those aspiring to lead the blue and white team, break with the tricolor and declare that the alliance from the past choice was a “historical errora incongruity“that should not be repeated.

Jorge Romero, Adriana Dávila, Kenia López and Damian Zepeda, promise that if they reach the leadership of the PAN will break the alliance electoral with the PRI membersthey blame them for the defeat in the Election Day on June 2but yes, they say that the legislative alliance, the so-called “containment block” must be maintained to prevent Brunette approve the reforms: to the judicial and electoral powers, for reasons of survival of the party nomenclature.

He PRD has already disappeared and the candidates for the leadership of the BREAD They consider that with the discredit that it adds to the PRI the claim to be re-elected Alejandro Morenocould also lead them to the ravine and to extinction in a short time. That is why it is expected that automatically, here in Sinaloasoon Roxana Rubio break relations and communication with his PRI counterpart, Paola Garate and it remains to be seen what attitude those in charge will take. PAS, Hector Melesio CuenAngélica Díaz de Cuen and Antonio Corrales, who were also part of the opposition alliance.

Medley. Yesterday during the celebrations of Lawyer’s Daythe judges and magistrates They took advantage of the opportunity to hold a large demonstration in Mexico City, outside the federal congress facilities, against the reform of the judicial system and against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Here in Sinaloa and Los Mochis, there were only conferences in which some judges participated, and of course they defended their cause and their work, but they did not go out to demonstrate publicly.

COMPLAINT. Now the whole thing got tangled up, with the accusations made by César Millán Lafarga, the director of the newspaper Discusión, who in a press conference accused the director of communication of the UASArnoldo Valle, of being the main suspect in the shooting attack carried out by two individuals against the newspaper’s offices a month ago.

He says that the attack could have been due to the fact that on that occasion they published that Valle had chased the deputy of the university with a gun in his hand, in the facilities of the university. PASGenè René Bojorquez and asks the Attorney General, Sara Bruna Quiñonez, to investigate thoroughly, so that the attack is not imposed. Valle also suffered a shooting attack afterwards.

POLICE. A commission of retired and pensioned Guerreros Unidos police officers who have been asking for dynamic retirement and salary equalization with active police officers since 2021 tried to “give the big ball” to Mayor Gerardo Vargas, who met with them and offered to analyze their requests and arrange resources to address them. There are 693 retirees and 91 widows.

“The alliance with the PRI was a historic mistake”: Damian Zepeda, PAN candidate.

More from the same author:

Alito’s unconditional supporters in Sinaloa

More secretaries to Claudia’s cabinet

Human Rights relief soon

#PAN #breaks #lances #PRI