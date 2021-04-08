The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned about the growing numbers of coronavirus infections in South America, where countries such as Brazil and Argentina reached historic peaks in recent days in entering the second wave of the pandemic.

“In areas of Bolivia and Colombia, cases have doubled in the last week, and four Southern Cone countries have experienced an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, with uninterrupted community transmission in recent weeks,” warned the director from PAHO, Carissa F. Etienne, who serves as the voice of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Americas.

In this context, he pointed out that the continent concentrates more than half of the deaths from COVID-19 registered in the last week. The United States, Brazil and Mexico lead the global death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Europa Press agency, Etienne urged “to do everything possible to protect yourself and others from getting sick.”

“We are seeing that the populations of the region increased their mobility slowly and steadily over time, even when social and public health measures were applied during this pandemic,” he said in a statement from the organization.

Faced with this panorama, PAHO remarked that “regardless of the fatigue due to the pandemic, we cannot alleviate public health and social interventions without good data and justification“” Our actions must reflect our reality, “said Etienne, who called for caution and public awareness.

He finally stated that “vaccines are only part of the answer” the pandemic and public health measures are still needed to be applied in parallel.