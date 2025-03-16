03/16/2025



Updated at 8:10 p.m.





He Seville FC From Xavi García Pimienta he received the Athletic Club on day 28 of LaLiga EA Sports in a clash that ended with a defeat of the Nervionenses at home. A Yeray’s goal in the 84th minute left the locals without scoring at home once again. On these lines, you can see the detailed analysis of the party carried out by the Sevillista exporter Andrés Palop for all ABC readers in Seville and Nervión Pride.