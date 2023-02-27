Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation announced the names of the winners of the international photography competition “The Palm in the Eyes of the World” in its 14th session, which is organized by the award under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, where the results were As follows: The first category – date palm, the photographer Fernandez Pedana won the first place, and the second place was won by the photographer Nasser Al-Hashami.

In the second category, the human being and the date palm, the first place was won by the photographer Abdullah Khalili, the second place was won by the photographer Jose Luis Pelaez de la Tor, and the third place was won by the photographer Sami Al Hinai.

Dr. Abdel Wahhab Zayed, Secretary General of the Award, expressed his happiness with what the competition has achieved over the course of 14 years, in a way that enhances the human relationship with the date palm tree by employing the art of photography as a means to develop public awareness of its importance, and to provide a broader space for the exchange of experiences between photographers from around the world. And to show the tourism, environmental and heritage components of the date palm tree through a photograph, and to encourage human connection with the land and the environment.

The Secretary-General of the award added that the 13th session of the competition was marked by the participation of 309 photographers representing 23 countries, and the number of participating pictures reached 902, one of the most beautiful pictures that expressed their love for the date palm tree and their intimate relationship with the blessed tree.