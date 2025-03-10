They arrived in Spain in November 2023 fleeing the war in Loop And, since then, they have tried to rebuild their lives while their land and the relatives who left behind continued under the bombs of Israel. With optimism for the first phase of … Alto the fire and the exchange of hostages, but uncertainty about the negotiations of the second, the HispanoPalestinos exiled in Spain They contemplate the future with a mixture of hope that peace is finally reached and fear of continuing the contest.

A month after this new war for the wild terrorist attacks of Hamas On October 7, 2023, the Spanish Government evacuated Gaza 139 Hispanopalestinos who had dual nationality. Of these, 85 had a Spanish passport and 54 were their relatives. After more than a year housed in host centers distributed over Extremadura, Madrid, the Basque Country and Asturias, they face a new stage of their exile seeking work or subsisting with the minimum wage that corresponds to those who have Spanish citizenship. With this aid, encrypted in 1,184 euros, and some other regional benefit, families of up to ten people subsist while their younger members find a job.

Among the repatriated stood out a dozen professors, academics and doctors who trained from young people in Spain and returned to Gaza in the 90s, when the Oslo agreements And the Peace Summit in Camp David They fed hope at the end of the conflict with Israel. With optimism, they returned to the strip to participate in the foundation of universities and teaching centers.

To the families of the teachers Salah Awad el Sousi and RIAD ALI EL AILA We saw them arrive at Cairo from Gaza on November 14, 2023 and, two days later, take a plane towards Spain. A year and a half later, we meet them in them in Batteries30 kilometers west of Sevillein full Ramadan and longing for the relatives with whom they celebrated in Gaza.

From Gaza to the Plaza de Belén

After escaping there, fate has wanted Riad Ali El Aila, Professor of Political Science at the University of To the azhar who studied at the Complutense between 1973 and 1983, ended up living in a floor with a balcony to the beautiful Plaza de Belén, chaired by his church. «Thanks to the help of some Spanish friends who endorsed us, we found this house in December, just before the government subsidy managed by the Catholic NGO ACCEMwhich allowed us to live in the hotel Lantanaalso here in batteries. For the rent and the light I pay about 650 euros and, with the rest, I keep my family, of six people, ”explains Riyadh before the great Palestinian flag that decorates his lounge. As a young man, this expert in Palestinian history was in an Israeli prison for belonging to the Organization for the Liberation of Palestine (OLP) And, as older, teaching all kinds of students, from the pictures of To fatah Even the Hamas leaders.

On Monday of last week, when we visited him in Pilas, Riad, his son and his friend Salah Awad El Sousi, a pharmacy doctor who arrived to study in Spain in 1969, saw the news in Al Yazira on the Oscar for the best documentary for the Palestine film ‘No other land’. Good news for your cause. On the contrary, in recent weeks they have outraged them the video created with artificial intelligence (AI) of the ‘Golden Gaza’ that Trump plans to convert the strip into the ‘Riviera de Oriente Near’.

«Trump is thinking and dreaming of one thing: in money nothing more. How can you earn more money? For example, what we have seen about Ukraine with its president at the White House. This has to sell everything that is on earth. He doesn’t know how much, but Trump must have 50 percent. Therefore, he only seeks wealth, how to be the richest in the world, ”criticizes Aila.

A new life in Seville

The families of Salah Awad el Sousi (with a cap in the superior image and with his wife and daughter above the left) and Riad Ali el Aila (with his son) have started a new life in the Sevillian municipality of batteries. There, the grandchildren of El Sousi go to school to learn Spanish, their minor children continue to study at a distance at the University of Gaza and the elderly seek work

Pablo M. Díez



Beside him, Dr. Sousi also complains that this Trump plan «shows that this man is a merchant, a tycoon, but with total ignorance and has no culture. You can’t make two million people emigratebecause it will bring problems for the Palestinians themselves and for the countries that will host them. In spite of the million that wants to pay, they will continue to be refugees and the Palestinian always returns to their territory, and to resist wherever it is ».

Beyond the controversial project, the real problems for these exiles are others: that their grandchildren learn Spanish at school, that their minor children finish the race, which continue to study at the University of Al Azhar in Gaza, and that the elders find work in Spain or in the Middle East.

“Ten dead nephews”

And, of course, the safety of family members left in the strip. «The situation in Gaza is still catastrophic. All who are there resist as survivors. They have supported what could not endure any human being … With the high fire, there is a little hope. But politics is politics. The Gazatis try to survive and demonstrate that they are in their own home, in their land. They are trying to rebuild their life as they can, ”describes the Sousi. With ten sisters in the strip, he says that “ten nephews and my wife have died and we have lost my house and the two of my children.”

His friend’s family has also suffered the same human and material losses, but that will not prevent him from returning when possible. “When we can live there, we will return, but first we should have a house because ours is destroyed,” he laments walking through the streets of batteries.

Already known in the town, where the neighbors greet them kindly when crossing with them, sometimes they feel at home for the many cultural similarities that the southern Spain keeps with the Middle East for the seven centuries of To the Andalus. But what surprises El Sousi is “why we can live with Christians and Jews here in Spain and not in Gaza.” Claiming the solution of the two states, the Palestinian and Jewish, believes that the problem is that “politicians use religion for their interests.”