In an opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in cooperation with the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation, it became clear that only 38% of the respondents believe that the establishment of a Palestinian state is the first goal, while a similar percentage believes that the continuation of the occupation is the most pressing problem for the Palestinians. The question raised by these numbers: Do the Palestinians still have a desire to establish a Palestinian state?
The poll, which covered the period between June 7 and 11, was conducted against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, which corresponds on the other side of history to the founding of the State of Israel. The results of the poll give realistic indications of a point of collision that may be decisive in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, its overlaps and external repercussions.
The sample surveyed includes 1270 people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, based on the direct interview method, where the majority believed that the most harmful development after the Nakba was the internal Palestinian division that has existed since 2006, and after that comes the 1967 occupation and its effects.
Of the numbers included in the poll, we find that 63% say that the interest of Israel lies in the presence of the National Authority in Ramallah, and more than half of the respondents believe that the interest of the Palestinian people lies in the dissolution of the Authority itself. What is remarkable, however, is that only 38% believe that the primary goal of the Palestinian people is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and the majority believes that the spread of corruption is the primary problem.
In contrast to this apathy towards the idea of a Palestinian state, as shown by the numbers, the poll reveals the presence of a culture of armed chaos, as 71% of the respondents do not mind forming armed brigades that are not subject to the orders of the authority and are not part of any legal security forces!
These numbers reflect the reality of a huge human mass confined to a narrow and isolated geography, within which armed groups are spread that are not subject to any authority or law.
In contrast to this case, there is the “New Israel”, which is different in its formulation from all that preceded it, starting with “Ben-Gurion” and ending with “Ehud Barak” and after Oslo. Even at the expense of regional and international interests.
The last thing the current Israeli government decided was to authorize its minister, Smotrich, and give him full authority to initiate the implementation of construction plans in West Bank settlements, followed directly by government approval to build 5,733 new housing units..which means that the policy of the government elected by the Israeli public mood tends towards annexation by force. Even if it risked all its interests and foreign relations!
