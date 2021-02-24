Some leaders of the Palestine Liberation Organization are still trying to squeeze the world into the bubble of the ending slogans, based on a populist nationalist discourse, a rhetoric whose results brought about the defeat of Arab armies in 1967, so Egypt lost its desert in the Sinai, and Syria lost its Golan Heights, and Jordan is half its geography in the West Bank. And the Arab media “loaded with national tension” is all credible.

Some of the “traditional” leaders of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) were part of this discourse charged with slogans, and some leaders who govern the authority of Ramallah today were using the same discourse and a greater security grip on the Palestinian people. The danger is that this people will be emptied of their real popular leaderships emanating from within them, and those coming from all corners of the earth will be replaced in their place, some of which have been called “militants” in the name of the cause.

Part of the biggest Palestinian catastrophe was those coming from outside the geography of the issue, and these got lost in politics and the game of interests, so they separated from the concerns of their Palestinian people, and even caused the expulsion of the popular leaders that represented it from the early stages of the Arab-Israeli conflict, which was transformed by the statute of limitations, agreements and conflicts. The internal Arabs point to a Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and here is the exact problem .. Who exactly represents the Palestinians in this historically longest conflict today?

I think we are really facing this question today: Who represents the Palestinian people?

The idea that the organization is the legitimate and sole representative of the Palestinian people was among the most controversial matters in the history of the “Arab-Israeli” conflict, and it is the idea that brought the “West Bank” out of the possibilities of legal solutions within the international system to place it in this void, which it is now going through. Under an authority that suffers from lack of recognition as a true partner in peace, the West Bank ends in a de facto political and legal maze.

In front of this political vacuum, Yasser Arafat has departed with all his Palestinian charisma, which was, for fairness, a true symbol of a unified Palestinian identity, and his authority for self-rule remained, and despite its security apparatus that expresses strange sovereignty, it diminished.

If the world is still talking “with true faith” about a peace process, and if Washington is rearranging the cards on the table with the aim of peaceful solutions that include a two-state solution, or even a one-state solution, or any solution that can be proposed, then all of this is nothing but a grinding of water as long as The Palestinian people do not have their leaders that have been marginalized in favor of “the militants of Tunisia and its derivatives in the capitals of the national embrace.”

I think that the Palestinians are very interested before any other party in determining the identity of their “sole or partnered” legitimate representative in front of the Israeli side and in front of the world, because the carriage is no longer in front of the horse or behind it .. the cart is now simply without a horse.

Owner of Athamna *

* A Jordanian writer residing in Belgium