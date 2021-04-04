Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, today, Sunday evening, made a phone call with Jordanian King Abdullah II, during which he expressed Palestine’s stand, with its leadership and people, with Jordan in the face of all crises and challenges.

The official Palestinian News Agency reported that Abbas emphasized that “the stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is stability for the entire region, and it is also a general Arab and Islamic interest, and a Palestinian interest in particular.”

Abbas stressed “the depth of brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, and continuous cooperation and coordination in all fields and fields, for the benefit, security and stability of the two countries.”