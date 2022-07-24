Tariq Hawash, Director of Jericho Health at the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed this morning that no infection with monkeypox has been recorded so far, while describing the health situation regarding the outbreak of the Corona virus as still under control.
Hawash said – in his statements today – that Palestine has not yet recorded any infection with monkeypox, after the World Health Organization declared a state of emergency against the background of the outbreak of this disease.
He added that the ministry is on standby, and there will be instructions and protocols in case any infection with this disease is announced.
On the outbreak of the Corona virus, Hawash indicated that the sixth wave of the Corona virus is rapidly spreading, and its symptoms are more severe than the fifth wave. He stressed that despite the high number of injuries, things are under control until now.
