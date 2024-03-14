Shaaban Bilal (Ramallah, Cairo)

Dr. Muhammad Ziara, Minister of Works and Housing in the Palestinian caretaker government, said: The Palestinian people in Gaza are living in a catastrophic situation on all humanitarian, environmental, health, educational and social standards, with the continuing war in the Gaza Strip and attacks in the West Bank.

Dr. Muhammad Ziara explained in an interview with Al-Ittihad that reconstruction will cost tens of billions of dollars and will take several years, but work on some areas could be completed in a short period of several months, including repairing homes, facilities, infrastructure, and providing basic services. Facilities such as water, electricity, communications, debris removal, and opening roads in the main areas.

Regarding the repercussions of the war on the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the minister stated that, initially, based on the events of previous wars, knowing the nature of Gaza, and living through a period of several months of this war, preliminary numbers can be estimated that there are about one million and 800 thousand Palestinians now homeless, who have lost Their homes or they were forced to leave, and there are more than a quarter of a million housing units that were destroyed to varying degrees, either completely and cannot be returned to, or partially destroyed.

The Palestinian Minister of Works and Housing stated that more than 40% of urban areas were completely “wiped out” from the face of the earth, and there are some areas, neighborhoods and a large portion of cities that no longer exist, pointing out that the residents of the Gaza Strip, when conditions permit the return to their homes, may not be able to recognize their locations.

He pointed out that at least 50% of the infrastructure was completely destroyed, including roads, water and sewage networks, water, electricity, communications and other basic infrastructure, and that thousands of educational, health and service facilities, and Islamic and Christian places of worship, were destroyed, in addition to archaeological sites. Historical sites more than 1,000 years old were destroyed, and this scale of destruction created catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

Ziadeh explained that it is not possible at the present time to accurately estimate the material damage in the Gaza Strip, and the numbers are constantly rising due to the continuation of the war. Perhaps every second there is more bombing, destruction and killing.

Regarding the reconstruction process, he considered that it requires international political will and the necessary funding, and that the national authority should supervise the reconstruction with the participation of UN, Arab and international institutions.

He said: “The Palestinian government and people attach great importance to the national dimension in all stages of relief, shelter, and reconstruction in order to ensure that the population is returned to their original places, and that the conspiracy is not allowed to pass, by cutting off part of Gaza, or displacement.”

The Palestinian Minister of Works and Housing concluded his dialogue with the “Union” by emphasizing that their top priority now is to stop the war, shelter and provide relief to the population, and then rebuild. He pointed out his support for any measure that stops the killing of the Palestinian people and prevents their displacement, calling for a complete and permanent halt to the war, and an end to All actions and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza.