Bloomberg: Expansion of conflict in Israel will lead to global recession

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict could undermine the global economy, warns Bloomberg.

According to the agency, there is a risk of a global recession if other countries join the conflict. The material notes that the Middle East is a major energy supplier, as well as a key sea route, so escalation in this region threatens the whole world. “The global economy is vulnerable. It is still struggling to recover from a surge in inflation exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. The war in the oil-producing region will again accelerate inflation,” says Bloomberg.