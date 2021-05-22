In the 45 years since the launch of the Palestinian Human Rights Campaign, I have witnessed tragic wars, and have defended Palestinians against heinous crimes. The painful list of wars and crimes is hard to come by. And during all this time, we’ve had American supporters who have embraced the cause of Palestinian rights. But I have never seen a change in the sea of ​​public opinion and its effect on political debate like what is happening now. Five decades ago, there was only a handful of Congressmen who courageously expressed their views, and only some Christian churches, civil rights leaders, peace activists and small progressive Jewish groups supported our call to support Palestinian human rights. They, like us, were subjected to intimidation aimed at silencing their voices or to punish their advocacy.

The change began with the first intifada, when national television broadcast pictures of Israeli soldiers shooting at a Palestinian youth, throwing stones at them, and when a state of terror spread due to Yitzhak Rabin’s orders for his soldiers to break the protesters ’bones. Based on this change in public opinion, Jesse Jackson raised the issue of justice for the Palestinians in his campaign in the “Democratic” elections for the American presidency in 1988. In that year, we succeeded in bringing the issue to the stage for the first time on the platform of the “Democratic” party conference. After the Madrid Peace Conference and the Oslo Accords, there was a noticeable change in American opinion. When we look closely, we find that the change occurred on the “democratic” side to a large extent. President Bill Clinton and the “Democrats” supported the Oslo process, while the “Republicans”, after their party’s growing subservience to right-wing Christians and neoconservatives from the Reagan era, adopted a hard-line pro-Israel stance. Since then, this partisan divide has continued to widen, as an examination of current opinion polls shows.

Opinion polls show that the majority of “democratic” voters have “views” that are vehemently opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, oppose many Israeli policies, and support suspending US aid to Israel on its treatment of the Palestinians. Not only have attitudes changed, but progressive Jewish groups and organized Arab Americans have become more powerful due to this new political environment, and they are putting pressure on their elected officials. This strengthened the boldness of members of Congress to express their views. In response to both recent Israeli policies in Jerusalem and the bombing of Gaza, this division has had an effect.

All this resulted in the fact that for the first time in 30 years, more than ten members of Congress stood in its halls to condemn the Israeli efforts to expel Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem and kill civilians in Gaza. More than half of the “democratic” bloc in the US Senate called for an immediate ceasefire between “Hamas” and Israel, and progressives in the House of Representatives called on President Biden to stop a proposed deal to sell American weapons to Israel. What is also worth noting is the reluctance of a number of “democratic” members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, who usually support Israel, to express their views. These members know that their voter base is following this issue and so they have handled it cautiously.

The American press devoted extensive coverage to this development. I was proud when I saw that the front page story in the New York Times begins with the sentence “In 1988, when James Zogby was pushing the Democrats to make the issue of Palestinian sovereignty part of their programs, they responded that the mere mention of the word Palestine in the program is enough to smash everything.” The story referred to the rise and collapse of the case at that time, but it is now at the center of political controversy. This is good news. And the most refreshing and interesting, as I noticed in the same story is that “the party base has become in a completely different place from the party institution.” It is true that we did not win this political debate in any way. But what is new and important is that we are stirring up the debate, and this is the first step on the road to change.

* President of the Arab American Institute – Washington