Muhammad Shtayyeh said in his speech that the Gaza Strip is being subjected to genocide, and stressed, “We will remain in confrontation with Israel until the establishment of the Palestinian state.”

The Palestinian Prime Minister added that the next stage requires new governmental and political arrangements, adding that it also requires the Authority’s management of all Palestinian territories.

Informed sources had previously revealed that Mahmoud Abbas is preparing to form a new government, in preparation for the next day of the war on Gaza, whose priority will be Gaza’s security and reconstruction.

The sources said that the new government will be a government of experts (technocrats), not a political government.

The sources added that the head of the Palestine Investment Fund, Muhammad Mustafa, is the Palestinian president’s nominee for its presidency.

These developments come in reinforcement of the news that suggested that Hamas would agree, last week, to form a technocratic government, whose mission is to rebuild Gaza and restore security to it after the war.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent said that there are indications from the Hamas movement that it has agreed to form a technocratic government.