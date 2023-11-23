The embassy added, “The Egyptian authorities have confirmed that the remaining stranded people in Cairo and the rest of Egypt’s governorates will be allowed to return voluntarily from Saturday onwards.”

Egypt plays an active role during the recent war between Israel and Hamas, and was able, through joint efforts with Qatar and the United States, to reach a truce and hostage exchange agreement, which is expected to begin implementation on Friday.

Egypt considers plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza a “red line.”

US President Joe Biden told his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, that the United States will under no circumstances allow the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, or the redrawing of Gaza’s borders.

According to the White House announcement, Biden also informed Sisi that Gaza “cannot remain a haven for the Hamas movement,” stressing “his commitment to establishing a Palestinian state, and his recognition of Egypt’s essential role in creating the conditions to achieve this result.”