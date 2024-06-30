The images, recorded on a mobile phone, capture just 25 seconds of three hours that seemed “endless” to Palestinian Myahed Abadi. But they are so shocking that they went around the world, garnering outrage and condemnation, including from the spokesman for the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller, who called them “absolutely unacceptable.” In the video, an Israeli military vehicle can be seen advancing through Wadi Burqin, a town on the outskirts of Jenin, in the battered north of the West Bank, with Abadi – exhausted and wounded by a bullet – on the hood. The soldiers had arrested him in one of the raids they launch daily in towns in the West Bank, which has been occupied by the military since 1967, and were on their way to hand him over to the Palestinian Red Crescent, which they had previously prevented from accessing the site with ambulances.

When the images were disseminated, two things were assumed: that the young man was tied to the vehicle and that he was being used as a human shield, so that no other Palestinian would dare to throw stones or open fire on the people. jeeps during the retreat. “What I was doing was holding on with all my strength to the railing that protects the front windshield of the car. jeep. And I don’t think they used me as a human shield, because nothing was happening. There were no young people [milicianos], nor did anyone shoot them. “I think they just wanted to show their strength,” he tells this newspaper, lying in a bed at Ibn Sina, the Jenin hospital where he is recovering from his wounds, surrounded by family and visitors who do not stop coming and going. It is the same one where Israeli special forces entered last January, disguised as women and medical personnel, to murder three militiamen.

Abadi, 22, says he was with his nephews at his uncle’s house and learned from a WhatsApp group that Israeli troops were raiding Wadi Burqin. It was on the 22nd, while the bombings left more than 100 dead in Gaza, in one of the deadliest days in weeks. He left the building with one of his nephews and another young man (both arrested today and also wounded) “to see what was happening.” “We thought they would be further away. When I left, I suddenly saw the soldiers right in the building opposite. Before I knew it, I was shot in the arm. I felt it fall, how it lost strength,” he recalls. It is his right arm, the one he has bandaged and with signs of blood, pending an operation in the next few days. In the video you can see him grabbing the railing of the military vehicle with the other, left one.

He then ran to take cover behind an all-terrain vehicle parked in front of the house. Just before he arrived, he felt another bullet penetrate his right leg and two agonising hours began. He was alone, bleeding behind the vehicle and unable to receive help. The soldiers brought a drone with a loudspeaker (which they usually use when they want to avoid risks to the troops) to repeatedly urge him to leave immediately. “I shouted that I was injured, that I really couldn’t move and that I needed help because I was bleeding, but they didn’t pay attention to me,” he protests.

That’s when the jeep soldier who appears in the video. She approached him. So much so that Abadi is convinced that she tried to run him over and that it didn’t happen because – despite the gunshot wounds to her arm and leg and the loss of blood – she moved to avoid him. “Four or five soldiers came out from there. The first one arrived and, without saying a word, he hit me in the face with his boot. He checked where he was hurt and started moving, right there, to make it hurt more, while he told me ben zona (son of a bitch, in Hebrew),” he says.

Abadi says that the soldier approached a colleague and they both lifted him up: one held him by the two arms, the other by the legs. They moved him from right to left to give him momentum and threw him against the hood of the vehicle, he says. “The first time they missed and I ended up on the ground. The second time, on the hood. One of them, I don’t remember which one, took a photo of me and asked me my name.”

The hood burned his back, protected only by a T-shirt. The temperatures these days exceed 30 degrees at that time. Her sensation has remained deeply engraved in her, because she mentions it up to three times, more than the pain from the shots or the humiliation of the moment.

“My obsession was not to fall”

The video, he explains, only shows the end, the moments prior to its delivery. Not what Abadi describes as 15 to 20 minutes in which the driver accelerated and braked sharply to try to throw him to the ground. “My obsession was not to fall, because I was sure I would end up in front of the wheels and they would run me over, because they had already tried it before. So I put all my energy into holding on with all my strength, and not letting go at any time.” The soldiers transported him to a house where there were more troops, checked his details (if he was even remotely suspicious, he would be arrested, instead of in the hospital) and handed him over to the Red Crescent.

The Israeli army issued a statement that same day in which it admitted the veracity of the video, which had been circulating for hours on social networks and the media: “During anti-terrorist operations to arrest wanted suspects in the Wadi Burqin area, terrorists opened fire against Israeli army troops, who responded with gunfire. During the shooting, one of the suspects was injured and arrested. In violation of orders and standard operating procedures, forces took away the suspect while he was tied on top of a vehicle. The conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values ​​of the Israeli army. The incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly. “The suspect was taken to the Red Crescent for medical treatment.” Asked if he has since taken disciplinary measures with the soldiers involved in the incident, the Israeli army referred to the same statement.

Abadi still doesn’t understand what was going through the soldiers’ heads at that moment. “I, the only thing he thought about then was whether he would end up dead or alive. What I am clear about,” he says, “is that they seemed very proud of what they did.”

