Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Yesterday, Palestinian national dialogue sessions began in Cairo, with the participation of 14 factions, headed by Fatah and Hamas, over arrangements for organizing Palestinian legislative and presidential elections for the first time in 15 years.

Egyptian sources told “Al-Ittihad”: The national dialogue session in Cairo aims to end the Palestinian division and make the electoral process successful in Palestine, which will be the first legislative elections since 2006, as well as the first presidential elections since 2005, noting that there are obstacles to an understanding on. To achieve full reconciliation and ratification in a positive atmosphere.

According to the sources, Egyptian General Intelligence officials participated in the opening session, along with representatives of 14 factions in addition to independents, to discuss the files of the general elections and the PLO, explaining that the talks also included discussions about solutions to the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Rafah crossing to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

The dialogue will continue until tomorrow, Wednesday, under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and the participating factions are scheduled to hold group meetings under Egyptian auspices, and bilateral meetings to discuss issues related to the form of participation in the elections, ensure their success, and remove obstacles that threaten them.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced, last month, legislative elections on May 22, and presidential elections on July 31, provided that the formation of the so-called “National Council” would be completed on August 31 of this year. Palestinian liberation, which represents all Palestinian factions except for the movements “Hamas” and “Jihad”.