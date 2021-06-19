Israel and the Palestinian Authority announced a vaccine exchange agreement under which Israel would send up to 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a similar number of doses later this year.

But immediately after the announcement, the Palestinian Authority canceled the agreement and returned the initial shipment of about 90,000 doses to Israel. Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kila said that the shipment showed that the validity date ends in June and not in July and August, as agreed.

“The vaccines that were transferred to the Palestinian Authority yesterday were completely safe,” the Israeli Ministry of Health said in a statement. She added that the dates were known and agreed upon by both parties.

“The vaccines that are being delivered to the Palestinians are identical in all respects to the vaccines that are currently being given to the citizens of Israel,” she said.

An Israeli source told Haaretz that the Palestinian Authority knew the expiration date of the vaccines before signing the deal, and that canceling the deal came after popular criticism.

About 30 percent of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza who have no objections to receiving the vaccine have received at least one dose, according to Palestinian officials.