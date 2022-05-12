Hussein al-Sheikh, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, added: “Israel requested a joint investigation and handed over the bullet that assassinated journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, and we refused that.”

The Sheikh said in his tweet: “All indications, evidence and witnesses confirm her assassination by Israeli special units.”

The Palestinian Authority conducted an autopsy on Shireen’s body, and the director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Rayan Al-Ali, said that part of the bullet that killed Shireen had been extracted after she was hit in the head.

Al-Ali did not provide details about the type of bullet or the weapon from which it was fired, and said in a press conference, Wednesday, that the matter needed to complete the procedures in the forensic laboratory.

Israel refuses to hold it responsible for killing Abu Aqila and says it wants investigations to be conducted to find out the source of the bullet that killed her and whether it was from the Israeli army or Palestinian militants.

Israeli army spokesman, Avichai Adraei, said: “We have launched an investigation and formed a specialized professional team to discuss the circumstances of the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and we will get to the truth.”

“We do not rule out any of the hypotheses,” he added in a tweet on Twitter.

The killing of Shirin, who holds American citizenship, was met with widespread international condemnation and calls for a transparent investigation that would show who was responsible for her killing.

Sherine was shot in the head, killing her while covering the Israeli forces’ storming of Jenin on Wednesday, and her colleagues, Ali al-Samudi, was shot in the shoulder.

Her body will be buried in an official funeral in Ramallah today, to her hometown in the city of Jerusalem, after the rich man passed away, Friday, in a cemetery in Jerusalem.