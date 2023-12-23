New York (Union)

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, praised the UAE’s role in the UN Security Council, describing it as “important,” noting that the Council’s decision constitutes “a step in the right direction.” He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire, noting the necessity of implementing the resolution. It must be accompanied by pressure for an immediate ceasefire.

Mansour added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Arab group is working in broad harmony, as full efforts are combined to work on a ceasefire and work to bring more aid into the sector, which is suffering from a massive humanitarian crisis, thanking the United Arab Emirates and the Egyptian role in Negotiations for an urgent ceasefire.

The day before yesterday, Riyad Mansour said, after the end of the Security Council session, that “there is no other way but a ceasefire to begin addressing the humanitarian catastrophe and release the detainees.”

He stated that “what the resolution calls for, namely the protection of civilians, the condemnation of attacks against them, the rejection of forced displacement, and the immediate and safe arrival of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population, requires an urgent ceasefire.”

Mansour welcomed the decision to establish a United Nations mechanism to accelerate the provision of humanitarian relief to Gaza, calling for its urgent implementation.

He said, “Death exists everywhere in Gaza in its various manifestations, including destruction, deprivation, and disease,” adding that “people are starving. They have no water, food, or medicine, or they barely have anything.”

Mansour stressed that “the decision aims to help address this inhumane situation and alleviate the untold suffering and pain endured by millions of civilians.”