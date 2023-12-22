New York (Union)

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations described the Security Council resolution calling for intensified aid delivery to Gaza yesterday as a “step in the right direction,” but reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire.

Riyad Mansour said: “This decision is a step in the right direction, and it must be implemented and must be accompanied by tremendous pressure for an immediate ceasefire. I repeat, an immediate ceasefire.”

In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Palestinian Authority will receive more than 118 million euros ($130 million) in funding from the European Union.

In Brussels, von der Leyen confirmed that funding had been approved after careful scrutiny. She added that long-term support is currently being considered in the future, with plans ending in 2024, and the amount that was just approved will be provided from an existing fund allocated for the period 2021-2024, amounting to 1.2 billion euros, and its purpose is to help the Palestinian Authority Paying salaries and pensions to civil servants, and providing social pensions to poor families.

The European Union subjected the aid provided to the Palestinians to extreme scrutiny, and found no evidence that European Union funds had been transferred to finance terrorism.