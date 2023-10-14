A platform for negotiations between Palestine and Israel is not currently visible. The Palestinian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Abdel Hafiz Nofal stated this on October 14.

“What kind of negotiations can we talk about? First you need to stop the killings, the war, help people, and then you can see if there are opportunities,” he said in a conversation with TASS in response to a question about the possibility of negotiations between the parties to the conflict.

He also stressed that both the Israeli side and Palestine currently have no information about the hostages being held by the Palestinian Hamas movement. He noted that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and representatives of Turkey are now working in the conflict zone.

Earlier in the day, Nofal said that the population of the Gaza Strip has no plans to leave the enclave. He stressed that this area is the homeland of the Palestinians. Nofal also noted that Israel does not allow humanitarian aid from Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey and Qatar to enter the Gaza Strip. According to him, now people are there without electricity and water.

At the same time, Russia proposed that the Security Council (SC) of the United Nations (UN) call for an immediate truce and ceasefire in the Middle East. The draft Russian resolution called for ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and conditions for the evacuation of civilians from the areas of hostilities in connection with the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, indicated that Russia has asked members of the UN Security Council to respond to the draft resolution by 12:00 (19:00 Moscow time) on October 14. According to him, some members of the UN Security Council reacted positively to the draft resolution of the Russian Federation, while others reacted with restraint.

Prior to this, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on October 13 that Russia urges Israel and Palestine to stop hostilities and move on to negotiations. She emphasized that the Foreign Ministry is exploring the possibilities of evacuating citizens of Russia and the CIS countries from the conflict zone.

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement began a massive rocket attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. It has also invaded border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip, and later announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, and in the following days, the Israeli IDF continued to carry out strikes on the Gaza Strip and territory in southern Lebanon, from which it was also recorded attacks. Thus, on the night of October 13, the IDF attacked 750 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

As of October 14, the number of Palestinians killed as a result of attacks on the Gaza Strip reached 2,215 people. Another 8,714 Palestinians, including 2,450 children and 1,536 women, were injured to varying degrees. According to the latest data, the number of Israelis killed as a result of attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has risen to 1,300 people, with 3,300 injured.