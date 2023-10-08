Zomlot explained, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, on Sunday, commenting on the attacks launched by Hamas on Israel and the Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip:
- Israel did not only declare war on Hamas, it declared it against the Palestinian people.
- History did not just begin 48 hours ago, but the war has been going on for 75 years.
- The victims are all civilians, and therefore the Palestinian people are meant.
- The people have the right to defend themselves and demand their rights.
- There is inaction on the part of the international side, which has not taken responsibility.
- There is a continuation of putting Israel above the law and giving it a white card to do whatever it wants.
- Israel must be held to its responsibilities under international law.
- We are facing very dangerous developments.
- The Palestinian people will continue to struggle for their legitimate rights.
- The worst will happen in the coming days because of the “white card” granted to Israel.
- I hope that this will be a real starting point for the whole world, and that we will not repeat the failure that occurred in recent years.
The latest developments and repercussions of the Gaza attacks
- Hamas fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.
- The Israeli army announced that a number of Palestinian militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip.
- The Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation called “Iron Swords” against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
- Confrontations between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces are still continuing.
- Israeli Army Radio: Mortar shells were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel
- Palestine: The death toll in Gaza rose to 370 people on Sunday, including 20 children, and more than two thousand were injured.
- Israel: The number of Israeli deaths since Saturday morning has risen to more than 600, in addition to more than two thousand injured.
- Morocco calls for an emergency meeting of the Arab League.
- The Israeli army announces the evacuation of the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.
- Two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian were killed by gunfire in Alexandria.
- The Israeli Mini Ministerial Council officially declares that Israel is in a state of war.
#Palestinian #Ambassador #Britain #expect #worst #happen