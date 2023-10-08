Zomlot explained, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, on Sunday, commenting on the attacks launched by Hamas on Israel and the Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip:

Israel did not only declare war on Hamas, it declared it against the Palestinian people.

History did not just begin 48 hours ago, but the war has been going on for 75 years.

The victims are all civilians, and therefore the Palestinian people are meant.

The people have the right to defend themselves and demand their rights.

There is inaction on the part of the international side, which has not taken responsibility.

There is a continuation of putting Israel above the law and giving it a white card to do whatever it wants.

Israel must be held to its responsibilities under international law.

We are facing very dangerous developments.

The Palestinian people will continue to struggle for their legitimate rights.

The worst will happen in the coming days because of the “white card” granted to Israel.

I hope that this will be a real starting point for the whole world, and that we will not repeat the failure that occurred in recent years.

The latest developments and repercussions of the Gaza attacks